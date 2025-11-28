ETFs in Spotlight as Deere Slumps After Q4 Earnings Fall 14% Y/Y

Shares of Deere Company DE declined 5.7% on the bourses yesterday, after this tractor manufacturer’s fourth-quarter fiscal 2025 earnings deteriorated 14% on a year-over-year basis due to higher production costs and tariff impacts. The bottom line also missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.8%.

With the U.S. agricultural sector already struggling over the past couple of years, a situation that has only intensified since April 2025, the demand for large agricultural equipment remains weak, as do the revenue prospects for manufacturers like DE.

Amid this backdrop, exchange-traded fund (ETF) investors with significant allocations to ETFs holding DE may want to revisit their portfolios to avoid substantial losses if demand in the sector continues to decline.

But before diving straight into these ETFs, let us check how DE performed in the fiscal fourth quarter in terms of other metrics.

A Quick Sneak Peek Into DE’s Q4 Results

Deere Company’s net sales from equipment operations rose 14% year over year, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5.9%. However, its gross profit fell 2% due to a 21% increase in quarterly cost of sales.

Segment wise, sales from its Production & Precision Agriculture unit rose 10% year over year, while those from the Small Agriculture & Turf unit increased 7%. Construction & Forestry sales surged 27% year over year, while revenues from Deere’s Financial Services division went up 2%.

The company’s cash flow from operating activities totaled $7.46 billion in fiscal 2025, down from $9.23 billion a year ago.

Looking ahead, Deere Company expects to generate net income in the range of $4.00-$4.75 billion during fiscal 2026. This implies a substantial deterioration from fiscal 2025 reported net income of $5.03 billion.

DE-Heavy ETFs in Spotlight

iShares MSCI Agriculture Producers ETF VEGI

This fund, with assets worth $85.7 million, offers exposure to 128 companies that produce fertilizers and agricultural chemicals, farm machinery, and packaged foods and meats. Deere Company holds the first spot in this fund, with 25.5% weightage.

VEGI has gained 11% year to date. The fund charges 39 basis points (bps) as fees.

VanEck Agribusiness ETF MOO

This fund, with assets worth $578.8 million, provides exposure to 56 companies involved in agri-chemicals, animal health and fertilizers, seeds and traits, from farm/irrigation equipment and farm machinery, aquaculture and fishing, livestock, cultivation and plantations, and trading of agricultural products. Deere Company holds the first spot in this fund, with 8.15% weightage.

MOO has gained 12.8% year to date. The fund charges 55 bps as fees.

Strive Natural Resources and Security ETF FTWO

This fund, with assets worth $53.2 million, provides exposure to companies from fuel, aerospace & defense, agriculture, nuclear, and gold & precious metals industries. Deere Company holds the second spot in this fund, with 8.32% weightage.

FTWO has surged 38.7% year to date. The fund charges 49 bps as fees.

First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF FTAG

This fund, with assets worth $6.2 million, provides exposure to 46 companies which are directly or indirectly engaged in improving agricultural yields. Deere Company holds the second spot in this fund, with 10.01% weightage.

FTAG has risen 12.9% year to date. The fund charges 70 bps as charges.

Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF KROP

This fund, with assets worth $6.30 million, provides exposure to 31 companies involved in the provision of agricultural technologies (AgTech) related to precision agriculture, agricultural robots and automation, controlled environment agriculture (e.g., vertical farming, hydroponics), and agricultural biotechnology, as well as those involved in food innovation activities related to protein/dairy alternatives and food waste reduction. Deere Company holds the fourth spot in this fund, with 11.84% weightage.

KROP has gained 8.2% year to date. The fund charges 50 bps as fees.



