ETFs in Spotlight as Alibaba Misses on Q2 Earnings Despite Higher Revenues

Shares of Alibaba Group BABA inched up 0.4% on the bourses yesterday, after the company posted mixed second-quarter fiscal 2026 results. While its top line went up year over year, its bottom line witnessed a decline.

While Alibaba remains a dominant force in the global e-commerce market, it has been facing steep competition both domestically and internationally, and this recent uptick in its share price may not be enough to encourage investors to take a position in the stock at present.

In fact, the steep drop in profitability that Alibaba experienced in the fiscal second quarter, as reflected in a 78% year-over-year decline in adjusted EBITDA, may deter many investors from taking an entry in the stock. However, it is important to remember that this decline stemmed from the company’s strategic investments in quick commerce and AI infrastructure, rather than from inherent operational inefficiencies, effectively setting the stage for Alibaba to capitalize on AI-driven growth in the coming years.

Looking ahead, it is undeniable that the global e-commerce market will continue to soar, with worldwide e-commerce sales expected to reach $6.42 trillion in 2025 and rise to $7.89 trillion by 2028, according to estimates from another e-commerce giant, Shopify SHOP.

So, for investors looking to capitalize on the massive e-commerce growth trend without taking on the single-stock volatility Alibaba currently faces, yet wanting to benefit once the company begins to realize returns from its AI investments, a more prudent strategy may be to consider exchange-traded funds (ETFs) with significant exposure to BABA. This approach allows investors to capture potential upside while mitigating company-specific risks that could severely impact profits during times of unprecedented crisis.

But before diving straight into these ETFs, let us check how Alibaba performed in the fiscal second quarter, in terms of other metrics.

A Brief Analysis of BABA’s Q2 Results

Alibaba’s adjusted earnings of 61 cents per ADS in the second quarter of fiscal 2026 lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 7.6% and also went down 71% year over year. Its revenues of $34.8 billion beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.09% and also increased 5% year over year.

The revenue growth was driven by accelerated performance in Cloud Intelligence Group and strong expansion of the domestic e-commerce platform, while aggressive investments in quick commerce significantly pressured margins.

Segment-wise, Alibaba China E-commerce Group generated revenues of $18.6 billion, up 16% year over year. Its core e-commerce vertical generated revenues of $14.5 billion, which went up 9% from the year-ago quarter’s level. The International Digital Commerce Group’s revenues of $4.6 billion grew 10% year over year.

Alibaba generated $1.4 billion in cash from operations, down 68% from the prior-year quarter, primarily due to increased investments in quick commerce operations and cloud infrastructure.

The company repurchased $1.3 billion worth of shares during the quarter, resulting in a 5% net reduction in total shares outstanding year to date.

Alibaba-Heavy ETFs in Spotlight

Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF PGJ

This fund, with net asset value (NAV) worth $29.85 per share, offers exposure to U.S. exchange-listed companies that are headquartered or incorporated in the People’s Republic of China. Of these, Alibaba secures the first spot, holding 9.47% of the fund.

PGJ has gained 17% year to date. The fund charges 70 basis points (bps) as fees.

ProShares Online Retail ETF ONLN

This fund, with NAV worth $59.11 per share, provides exposure to retailers that principally sell online or through other non-store channels. Alibaba holds the second spot in this fund, with 11.74% weightage.

ONLN has surged 32.7% year to date. The fund charges 58 bps as fees.

CoreValues Alpha Greater China Growth ETF CGRO

This is an actively managed fund, with net asset worth $5.49 million, seeking long-term capital appreciation. Alibaba holds the second spot in this fund, with 10.23% weightage.

CGRO has soared 20.5% year to date. The fund charges 75 bps as fees.





