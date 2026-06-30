ETFs in Spotlight as AI Chips Power China's Factory Rebound in June

After witnessing a sluggish April and May, China's economy and factory activity showed a clear rebound in June 2026. According to the latest China Beige Book survey, conducted on 1,321 businesses, "manufacturing saw the clearest improvement" and retail sales "recovered nicely" (as cited in CNBC).

This turnaround contrasts sharply with the slump witnessed in the past two months, when retail sales fell for the first time since the pandemic and manufacturing investment declined.

The current resurgence, backed by a massive acceleration in global demand for artificial intelligence (AI) hardware, puts Chinese corporates and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) holding them in the spotlight.

Understanding the specific mechanics behind this June rebound and what lies ahead for the world's second-largest economy is crucial before diving straight into the specifics of these ETFs.

What Fueled China’s June Rebound?

The primary engine behind China’s latest economic acceleration in June was an explosive surge in the country’s recent technology exports, particularly to the United States. Notably, as per the most recent data obtained, China’s exports to America jumped 11.3% and 35.4% in April and May, respectively, in contrast to the double-digit declines seen throughout most of last year. The nation’s new export orders rebounded to 50.1 in June.

Accelerating enterprise demand for AI hardware infrastructure worldwide, coupled with China's dominant position in the global technology supply chain, has insulated the country's manufacturing core from persistently weak domestic consumer spending thanks to a multi-year property sector drag.

Consequently, despite lingering geopolitical tensions and tariff overhangs, China’s official manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) unexpectedly expanded to 50.3 in June from 50.0 in May (with a reading above 50 reflecting expansion), soundly beating Wall Street forecasts. The sub-index for new orders climbed to 51.2 in June from 49.9 in May, while the sub-index on production expanded to 51.4 from 51.2.

As far as tech-driven growth is concerned, the nation’s high-tech equipment manufacturing outpaced the broader factory sector, with its PMI climbing to 53.5 in June on stronger advanced manufacturing output.

Outlook for China

To put June's performance into perspective, China’s economic journey throughout the first half of 2026 has been a game of two halves. The first quarter started with steady momentum as factory deflation finally showed signs of winding down after three years of contraction. The second quarter experienced a notable softening, marked by weak domestic consumption and disappointing retail metrics.

Looking ahead, most market experts project that while booming tech exports will keep the momentum alive in China through the next quarter and perhaps by 2026-end, Beijing will likely introduce further targeted fiscal policy support to stimulate domestic investment.

ETFs in Spotlight

For investors, the current situation in China creates an ideal environment to keep broad-based Chinese ETFs in your watchlist. These ETFs will capture the immediate upside of the global AI boom while offering diversification that cushions against localized economic bumps.

iShares MSCI China ETF MCHI

This fund, with net assets worth $5.86 billion, offers exposure to 574 large and mid-sized companies in China. From an industrial look, consumer discretionary takes the first spot in this fund at 22.02%, followed by financials (19.56%) and communication (18.43%).

The fund charges 59 basis points (bps) as fees. It traded at a good volume of 1.87 million shares in the last trading session.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF KWEB

This fund, with net assets worth $4.90 billion, offers exposure to Chinese internet companies that provide similar services as Google, Meta, X, Amazon, etc.

The fund charges 70 bps as fees. It traded at a good volume of 30.99 million shares in the last trading session.

Invesco China Technology ETF CQQQ

This fund, with a market value of $3.32 billion, offers exposure to 180 technology companies in China.

The fund charges 65 bps in fees. It traded at a good volume of 1.01 million shares in the last trading session.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF FXI

This fund, with net assets worth $4.54 billion, offers exposure to 50 large-cap companies in China. From an industrial look, financials takes the first spot in this fund at 35.87%, followed by consumer discretionary (23.91%) and communication (16.87%).

The fund charges 73 bps in fees. It traded at a good volume of 30.46 million shares in the last trading session.





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iShares China Large-Cap ETF (FXI): ETF Research Reports

Invesco China Technology ETF (CQQQ): ETF Research Reports

iShares MSCI China ETF (MCHI): ETF Research Reports

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB): ETF Research Reports

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.