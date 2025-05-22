ETFs to Ride on New Wave of $111K Bitcoin Rally

After suffering for several weeks amid tariff-related uncertainty, Bitcoin gained solid momentum this month. The world’s largest cryptocurrency soared to a new all-time high, topping $111,000 as renewed institutional enthusiasm and regulatory optimism continue to drive demand for the cryptocurrency.



With the latest surge, the world’s largest cryptocurrency has climbed 17.5% so far in 2025 and surged 47% since hitting a low of $75,000 on April 7, triggered by sweeping tariffs enacted by U.S. President Donald Trump that roiled global markets. Investors seeking to participate in the Bitcoin rally can consider any of the popular ETFs — BlackRock iShares Bitcoin Trust IBIT, Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Trust FBTC, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF GBTC, ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF ARKB and Bitwise Bitcoin ETF BITB. These funds have gained 26% over the past month.

Regulatory Cheer

The advancement of a key stablecoin bill - the GENIUS Act - in the U.S. Senate, aimed at regulating stablecoins, has injected a wave of optimism. The bill proposes reserve requirements and anti-money-laundering provisions for stablecoin issuers, signaling a move toward clearer regulatory frameworks for digital assets.

Higher Institutional Demand

Further momentum has built up in the crypto space due to a broader wave of institutional and corporate buying. Corporations like Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy) have significantly increased their Bitcoin holdings. Strategy added $765 million recently, bringing its total to more than $63 billion. Such corporate accumulation underscores the growing acceptance of Bitcoin as a strategic asset. Major financial institutions like JPMorgan Chase, Morgan Stanley and BlackRock have also expanded their crypto offerings, reflecting growing institutional confidence (read: Bitcoin Tops $102K for First Time Since January: ETFs in Focus).

Strategic Bitcoin Reserve Initiatives

The Trump administration’s establishment of a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve in March, aimed at positioning the United States as a leader in digital assets, has further fueled market enthusiasm. This move is perceived as a historic step toward integrating cryptocurrencies into national financial strategies.

Bullish Trades

Options market activity further underscores bullish sentiment. Earlier this week, traders placed significant bets on Bitcoin’s future, with the $110,000, $120,000 and even $300,000 call options expiring June 27 showing the highest open interest on the derivatives platform Deribit.

Solid ETF Inflows

Investors piled into Bitcoin ETFs amid easing trade tensions. Investors have pumped an estimated $6.5 billion into BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) in the last month, according to Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas. That influx of money has pushed the ETF to 5th ranking in year-to-date ETF inflows.



Let us delve into the abovementioned ETFs in detail:



BlackRock iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT)



iShares Bitcoin Trust seeks to reflect the performance of the price of Bitcoin. It enables investors to access Bitcoin within a traditional brokerage account. The fund charges 25 bps in annual fees from investors. IBIT has an AUM of $65.7 billion and trades in an average daily volume of $42 million shares (read: 5 Most-Loved ETFs of Last Week).



Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Trust (FBTC)



Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Trust also offers exposure to the price of Bitcoin without buying Bitcoin directly in brokerage, trust and tax-advantaged accounts. It has accumulated $21 billion in its asset base. It charges 25 bps in annual fees and trades in an average daily volume of 3 million shares.



Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC)



Grayscale Bitcoin Trust is the first Bitcoin ETF that enabled investors to gain exposure to Bitcoin in the form of security while avoiding the challenges of buying, storing and safekeeping Bitcoin directly. It owns and passively holds actual Bitcoins through its Custodian, Coinbase Custody. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has an AUM of $19.8 billion and charges 1.50% in annual fees from investors. It trades in an average daily volume of 2 million shares and is a cheaper version of Bitcoin.



ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF (ARKB)



ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF has amassed $5.2 billion in its asset base. It seeks to track the performance of Bitcoin, as measured by the performance of the CME CF Bitcoin Reference Rate – New York Variant. It has an expense ratio of 0.21% and trades in a volume of 901,000 shares per day on average.



Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (BITB)



With an AUM of $4 billion, Bitwise Bitcoin ETF invests directly in Bitcoin and is easily accessible from a brokerage account. It has the lowest fees among spot Bitcoin ETFs at 0.20% and trades in a volume of 1 million shares per day on average.

