ETFs Rally in Q4 as Inflation Slows, but the 2023 Outlook Remains Uncertain

ETF investors have benefited from a bounce back in Q4 after a very challenging first three quarters in 2022. ETFs representing the major asset classes received positive momentum after the October inflation numbers reported on November 10 were lower than expected. The rebound included ‘risk-on’ asset classes, such as U.S. small caps, emerging market equities, and high yield corporate bonds. The small cap iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) was up 11.6% in Q4 through November 11, after a decline of 25% in the first three quarters. Similarly, the iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM) and SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (JNK) were up 9.4% and 4.9%, respectively, in this quarter through November 11, after declining 28% and 16% in the first three quarters.

Chart 1: ETFs Representing Major Asset Classes (First Three Quarters vs. Q4 Return to Date)

Data source: CFRA ETF database (as of November 11, 2022).

At the end of Q3, only 6% of all non-leveraged ETFs had positive returns year-to-date (YTD). This had increased to 13% for the YTD period through November 11, 2022.

Beneficiaries of the Lower Inflation ‘Bounce’: Growth Themes

On November 10, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that the all-items index (CPI-U) increased 7.7% for the 12 months ending October, the smallest annual increase since the period ending January 2022. Monthly increases in the indices for energy, food, and all-items excluding food and energy were all lower in the October period than in the previous month. These trends resulted in a sharp rebound in ETFs representing growth-oriented, high beta themes. The table below lists the top 10 thematic ETFs that experienced the most significant ‘bounce’ between November 9 (pre-announcement) and November 11 (day after announcement).

Table 1: Top ETF Themes That Benefited from the November 10 ‘Lower Inflation’ Announcement

The biggest beneficiaries of this rally have been ETFs that provide exposure to growth-oriented themes that suffered sharp corrections this year. This included Cathy Wood’s widely followed ARKK, with ETF daily constituent holdings that include Zoom Video Communications (ZM), Tesla (TSLA), and Roku (ROKU). In fact, ARK ETFs accounted for four of the top 10 thematic ETFs with the largest post inflation announcement rebound. Other high beta themes that benefited from the positive inflation news were cloud computing – WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund (WCLD), online retail – Amplify Online Retail ETF (IBUY), and gig economy stocks – SoFi Be Your Own Boss ETF (BYOB).

Will It Turn Around the Defensive Rotation Trend?

This near-term turnaround in the performance of high growth themes contrasts sharply with the direction U.S. investors have been heading in over the last three months. Over the trailing three months till the inflation pre-announcement date (November 9, 2022), investors have steadily rotated money into more defensive strategies. The top 10 ETF categories with the highest flows / asset ratio in the trailing quarter have included defensive strategies like buffered outcomes, treasury bonds, low volatility, quality, and dividend themes.

Table 2: ETF Themes with the Highest Flows/Assets in Three Months Until the November 10 ‘Lower Inflation’ Announcement

Data source: CFRA ETF database (as of November 9, 2022).

Looking Ahead

As of the close on November 11, 2022, the market was at an interesting point. The sharp two-day bounce back in growth-oriented themes contrasted sharply with the defensive posture adopted by U.S. ETF investors indicated by flow trends over the trailing quarter. The longer-term outlook for 2023 remains uncertain, and it is not clear that this rally signals a true market bottom. A key factor will be whether the U.S. Federal Reserve decides on a 0.50% (rather than 0.75%) increase in its December meeting as well as its outlook for 2023 increases. Retail sales and earnings will likely be a factor in the Fed’s decision as it attempts to balance lowering inflation without pushing the economy into a recession next year.

