ETFs' Quick Asset-Gathering Pace Nears $100B YTD

Cinthia Murphy, Managing Editor, ETF.com

Markets may be roiled, but ETF investors continue to steadily add fresh dollars into U.S.-listed ETFs. So far this year, the ETF asset-gathering pace is about 10 times that of last year’s, with year-to-date net inflows now nearing $100 billion—up from only about $10 billion in net creations by this time last year.

In the past week alone, the most popular ETF was the Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV), which took in about $1.2 billion in net new dollars. Investor appetite for equity exposure remains strong despite growing concerns about the outlook for global markets in the face of a still-spreading coronavirus.

Other equity funds leading demand charts in the past week included the Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) and the SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG).

In 2020, U.S. equity ETFs have now attracted more than $38 billion in net creations, while foreign stock ETFs have seen a strong $17 billion in net inflows. Investor appetite for risk assets goes on unabated this year.

Asset Classes (Year-to-Date)

That said, demand for U.S. fixed income ETFs is also going strong. Remember that, in 2019, this asset class had a massive year, attracting more assets than U.S. equity ETFs for the first time. So far in 2020, U.S. fixed income funds have seen more than $31 billion in net creations, keeping pace with U.S. equity ETF demand, suggesting investor appetite for risk is strong, but so is appetite for diversification and portfolio protection.

Some of the most popular fixed income strategies in the past week include classic, big vanilla approaches such as the iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) and the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT), which together have taken in roughly $1 billion in combined net assets in the past five trading sessions.

