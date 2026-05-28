ETFs Primed for Gains on NVIDIA's $150B AI Spending Vow in Taiwan

NVIDIA’s NVDA CEO Jensen Huang announced that the technology giant plans to ramp up its annual spending and investments in Taiwan to a staggering $150 billion. This massive commitment marks a tenfold increase from the $10-$15 billion the company spent annually on the island just five years ago.

Taiwan has long established itself as the indispensable central hub for the artificial intelligence (AI)-led tech boom, dominating advanced semiconductor manufacturing, thanks to industry titans like Taiwan Semiconductor TSM.

NVIDIA’s latest pledge has once again placed the island’s chip ecosystem in the spotlight and strengthened the case for continued gains in exchange-traded funds (ETFs) with significant Taiwan exposure.

From an investment perspective, it is important to examine the strategic rationale behind NVIDIA’s latest move and assess Taiwan’s critical role in the broader technology ecosystem before identifying the ETFs best positioned to benefit from this significant capital infusion.

Rationale Behind NVIDIA’s $150B Pledge

NVIDIA’s decision to channel $150 billion annually into Taiwan is rooted in supply-chain efficiency and technological necessity as the company seeks to maintain its leadership position in the AI value chain. As a fabless chipmaker, NVIDIA designs some of the world’s most advanced GPUs, including its Hopper and Blackwell architectures, but depends entirely on Taiwan for fabrication.

The primary linchpin in this relationship is Taiwan Semiconductor, which produces the advanced semiconductors that power NVIDIA's AI GPUs. To this end, NVIDIA expects to surpass Apple as TSM’s largest customer this year, with the latter controlling over 90% of the world's advanced semiconductor manufacturing.

Beyond TSM, NVIDIA relies on a network of Taiwanese partners to manufacture, package, and assemble its AI hardware. Companies like Foxconn, Quanta Computer, and Wistron are critical for assembling the massive AI servers and liquid-cooled data center architectures that house NVDA’s GPUs.

On the other hand, Nvidia partners with Taiwanese component and thermal management companies, notably Delta Electronics and Asia Vital Components, to manage the extreme heat and power densities of AI supercomputers.

This way, by anchoring its new "NVIDIA Constellation" headquarters in Taipei, which can accommodate 4,000 employees and scaling up local engineering forces, NVIDIA aims to ensure its multi-trillion-dollar empire remains securely tethered to the physical masters of AI infrastructure.

Taiwan’s Dominance in the Global AI Boom

Taiwan is more than just a manufacturing hub; it has become a critical pillar of the global AI economy, and recent figures highlight the accelerating flow of capital into the island. Recognizing Taiwan’s dominance within the AI ecosystem, other major technology companies are also rapidly expanding their presence there.

For instance, Advanced Micro Devices has recently pledged to invest more than $10 billion toward Taiwan’s chip sector and AI research infrastructure. Similarly, hyperscalers including Microsoft, Google, and Amazon are pouring billions into advanced green data center projects across the island.

Taiwanese technology companies are raising capital at a historic pace to finance this unprecedented wave of manufacturing expansion. As per Bloomberg, Taiwanese tech companies have secured a record $14.5 billion in debt financing so far this year, nearly doubling the $7.5 billion raised during the same period last year.

This borrowing frenzy proves that the island's tech ecosystem is aggressively leveraging up to expand capacity, validating the multi-year longevity of the AI capital expenditure supercycle.

Top ETFs to Play the Taiwanese AI Windfall

For investors looking to capitalize on NVIDIA's $150 billion investment wave and the broader Taiwanese tech surge, the following ETFs offer a lucrative entry point:

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF EWT

This fund, with net assets worth $10.83 billion, offers exposure to 85 Taiwanese equities. TSM holds the first position in this fund, with 19.17% weightage.

EWT has surged 62.1% year to date. The fund charges 59 basis points (bps) as fees and traded at a good volume of 6.46 million shares in the last trading session.

Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF FLTW

This fund, with net assets worth $2.74 billion, offers exposure to 132 Taiwan large and mid-capitalization stocks. TSM holds the first position in this fund, with 17.10% weightage.

FLTW has soared 66.5% year to date. The fund charges 19 bps as fees and traded at a good volume of 1.46 million shares in the last trading session.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF AVEM

This fund, with net assets worth $25.88 billion, offers exposure to 3,942 companies of all market capitalizations across emerging market countries. SK Hynix holds the first position in this fund, with 7.18% weightage. Geographically, Taiwan holds 25% assets of this fund.

AVEM has rallied 25.3% year to date. The fund charges 33 bps as fees and traded at a good volume of 1.85 million shares in the last trading session.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF EMXC

This fund, with net assets worth $24.47 billion, offers exposure to 643 large- and mid-cap companies across emerging markets, excluding China. TSM holds the first position in this fund, with 17.92% weightage. Geographically, Taiwan holds 32.9% assets of this fund.

EMXC has risen 38.2% year to date. The fund charges 25 bps as fees and traded at a good volume of 3.06 million shares in the last trading session.

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NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (TSM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (EWT): ETF Research Reports

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC): ETF Research Reports

Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF (FLTW): ETF Research Reports

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM): ETF Research Reports

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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