ETFs Popping on Apple and Amazon Events

After logging in the best week in three months, Wall Street enjoyed continued rally to start this week, mainly powered by the hype surrounding Apple AAPL and Amazon AMZN. This is especially true as Apple jumped more than 6% in yesterday’s trading session ahead of the new iPhone launch event while Amazon rallied nearly 5% ahead of its annual Prime Day shopping event on Oct 13 and 14.



At the “Hi, Speed” Apple event slated for today, the company is expected to launch four new iPhone 12 models — iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max. This is the first time that iPhone will come with 5G for faster connectivity. Out of these four, iPhone 12 mini seems to be the most affordable with a starting price tag of $699. The iPhone 12 is likely to start at $799, while the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max could begin at $999 and $1,099, respectively. Apart from the new iPhone models, Apple may also announce its new HomePod or over-the-ear headphones (read: 5 Tech ETFs Driving the Market Rally This Year).



Meanwhile, Amazon’s two-day annual shopping event could fetch in $9.91 billion worldwide sales, up from $6.93 billion recorded last year, per a forecast from eMarketer. This represents an about 43% rise buoyed by new membership sign-ups and shoppers waiting for holiday deals. Prime Day seems different this year with a focus on de-emphasizing products for summer and back-to-school, and making the event an early lead-in to the holiday season. eMarketer also forecasts that Prime membership will grow 14.9% to 142.5 million U.S. users in 2020, surpassing 50% of the U.S. population for the first time.



Aside the major events, optimism on corporate earnings, which is set to kick off with third-quarter results from JPMorgan Chase JPM and Citigroup C, led to the rally. Big banks are expected to have fewer credit-quality issues relative to the first half, but overall profitability will remain constrained by a difficult interest rate environment, partly offset by continued momentum in capital markets businesses, per the Earnings Trends report.



Many ETFs are on the move given the slew of events. We have highlighted some of them that are gaining to start the eventful week:



MicroSectors FANG+ ETN FNGS – Up 3.5%



This ETN is linked to the performance of the NYSE FANG+ Index, which is equal-dollar weighted and designed to provide exposure to a group of highly traded growth stocks of next-generation technology and tech-enabled companies. It holds 10 stocks in equal weights of 10% each in its basket and charges 58 bps in annual fees. The product has accumulated $56 million in its asset base and trades in an average daily volume of 26,000 shares. It has a Zacks ETF Rank #3 (Hold) (read: 4 Best S&P 500 Sectors of Q3 and Their Top ETFs).



Invesco QQQ QQQ – Up 3.1%



This ETF provides exposure to the 103 largest domestic and international non-financial companies listed on the Nasdaq by tracking the Nasdaq 100 Index. QQQ is one of the largest and most-popular ETFs in the large-cap space with AUM of $133.5 billion and an average daily volume of around 44.4 million shares. It charges investors 20 bps in annual fees. The fund has a Zacks ETF Rank #1 (Strong Buy) with a Medium risk outlook.



iShares U.S. Technology ETF IYW – Up 2.9%



This ETF offers exposure to 157 U.S. electronics, computer software and hardware, and informational technology companies. It tracks the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Capped Index. The fund has AUM of $6 billion and charges 43 bps in fees and expenses. Volume is good as it exchanges nearly 173,000 shares a day. The fund has a Zacks ETF Rank #1 with a Medium risk outlook (read: 4 Top ETFs, Stocks From Attractive Sectors Pre Q3 Earnings).



Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund XLK – Up 2.7%



This ETF tracks the Technology Select Sector Index, holding 73 stocks in its basket. XLK is the most-popular technology ETF with AUM of $33.7 billion and an average daily volume of 11.4 million shares. The fund charges 13 bps in annual fees and has a Zacks ETF Rank #1 (Strong Buy) with a Medium risk outlook.



iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF IETC – Up 2.7%



This is an active ETF, having accumulated $96.9 million in its asset base. It employs data science techniques to provide exposure to 235 technology stocks and charges 18 bps in annual fees. IETC trades in a light volume of 38,000 shares (read: ETFs to Gain as Microsoft Bets Big on Video Gaming).



ProShares Online Retail ETF ONLN – Up 2.6%



This ETF focuses on global retailers that derive significant revenues from online sales. It tracks the ProShares Online Retail Index, holding 26 stocks in its basket. The product has amassed $303.4 million in its asset base and trades in a paltry volume of around 125,000 shares a day, on average. It charges 58 bps in annual fees from investors.



Communication Services Select Sector SPDR XLC – Up 2.6%



This ETF offers exposure to the communication services sector of the S&P 500 Index and has accumulated $10.1 billion in its asset base. It follows the Communication Services Select Sector Index and holds 26 stocks in its basket. The product charges 13 bps in annual fees and trades in an average daily volume of 10.1 million shares. It carries a Zacks ETF Rank #2 (Buy).

