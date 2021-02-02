ETFS Physical Swiss Gold Shares (SGOL) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the ETFS Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF (Symbol: SGOL) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $17.77, changing hands as low as $17.58 per share. ETFS Physical Swiss Gold Shares shares are currently trading off about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SGOL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SGOL's low point in its 52 week range is $13.93 per share, with $19.91 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $17.64.

