ETFS Physical Swiss Gold Shares Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for SGOL

In trading on Thursday, shares of the ETFS Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF (Symbol: SGOL) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $17.20, changing hands as high as $17.25 per share. ETFS Physical Swiss Gold Shares shares are currently trading up about 1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SGOL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SGOL's low point in its 52 week range is $16.11 per share, with $18.78 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $17.24.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.