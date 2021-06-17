ETFS Physical Platinum Shares (PPLT) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of the ETFS Physical Platinum Shares ETF (Symbol: PPLT) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $100.54, changing hands as low as $98.00 per share. ETFS Physical Platinum Shares shares are currently trading down about 5.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PPLT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PPLT's low point in its 52 week range is $74.75 per share, with $122.4752 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $99.69.

