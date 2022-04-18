ETFS Physical Platinum Shares (PPLT) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of the ETFS Physical Platinum Shares ETF (Symbol: PPLT) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $94.55, changing hands as high as $95.10 per share. ETFS Physical Platinum Shares shares are currently trading up about 3.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PPLT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PPLT's low point in its 52 week range is $83.2001 per share, with $119.3899 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $94.82.

