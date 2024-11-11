ETFS Physical Platinum Shares Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for PPLT

In trading on Monday, shares of the ETFS Physical Platinum Shares ETF (Symbol: PPLT) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $88.16, changing hands as low as $87.82 per share. ETFS Physical Platinum Shares shares are currently trading off about 0.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PPLT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PPLT's low point in its 52 week range is $78.33 per share, with $100 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $88.12.

