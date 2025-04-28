ETFs Likely to Gain as Trump Hits Lowest 100-Day Approval in 80 Years

Donald Trump has recorded the lowest 100-day approval rating of any U.S. president in 80 years, according to an ABC News/Washington Post/Ipsos poll, as quoted on CNBC. Only 39% of Americans approved of his job performance, down six points since February. The poll surveyed 2,464 adults online between April 18–22, 2025.

About 72% of respondents said they believed Trump's economic policies are likely to trigger a recession in the near future. Over 70% rated the economy as being in weak condition, and a majority believed it had deteriorated since Trump took office.

About 58% expressed concern that Trump may overstep in his efforts to reduce the size and role of government. Similarly, 57% disapproved of his attempts to close federal agencies, lay off employees, and target political opponents.

Majority Disapproves of Trump’s Handling of Stock Market

On policy issues, majorities of respondents disapproved of Trump’s handling of stock market volatility, tariffs, foreign relations, and the economy overall. In particular, 71% said they believed Trump’s tariffs were fueling inflation, while only 31% accepted the argument that his policies would ultimately strengthen the economy in the long term.

Democrats’ Situation Not Favorable Either

Despite these low numbers, Trump was still seen as slightly more trustworthy than congressional Democrats when it came to addressing the nation's main problems, with 37% expressing trust in Trump compared to 30% for Democrats.

On the global stage, nearly half (49%) said Trump had weakened U.S. leadership. Although Trump’s approval ratings are poor, the poll revealed that the Democratic Party fared even worse in public perception.

Can This Approval Rating Change Trump’s Course of Action?

We have seen that any kind of positive trade news continues to lift markets, as investors recognize trade resolution is the key to the stock market success, at the current level. Unlike earlier this month, when tariff headlines triggered a plunge in Wall Street, Trump is now seen as a kind of market stabilizer — suggesting the White House is paying closer attention to recent volatility in bonds and currencies.

Wall Street’s strong performance last week added to the confidence level. While volatility may persist, the sharp rebound in the stock market is meaningful even without formal trade deals (read: Tech Rally Boosted Wall Street Last Week: Winning ETFs in Focus).

As a result, Trump’s falling approval ratings may push the administration to soften its stance on protectionism. If this happens, we may see a big rally in the exchange-traded funds (ETFs) like Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish ETF UUP, Invesco QQQ QQQ, SPDR S&P 500 ETF SPY, VanEck Semiconductor ETF SMH and iShares Russell 2000 ETF IWM.





Want key ETF info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, each week.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Invesco QQQ (QQQ): ETF Research Reports

SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY): ETF Research Reports

Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish ETF (UUP): ETF Research Reports

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM): ETF Research Reports

VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH): ETF Research Reports

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.