ETFs for Investors Seeking Balance Amid Ceasefire Optimism

Ceasefire developments have played a key role in driving investor sentiment and short-term market direction. Markets have largely adopted a reactionary stance, responding swiftly to headlines surrounding potential agreements.

Markets rallied as investor sentiment improved after President Trump signaled a de-escalation in hostilities following a series of reciprocal strikes earlier in the week, calling off planned strikes and pointing to progress in negotiations with Iran. As quoted on Reuters, on Thursday, Trump indicated that a potential peace deal, which could reopen the Strait of Hormuz to shipping, may be finalized as early as this weekend. Iran, however, said no conclusive decision has been made, though substantial parts of the agreement appear to be in place.

The S&P 500 rose 1.75% on Thursday, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite, which had seen sustained weakness since the start of the month, rebounded with a 2.54% gain as hopes of progress in negotiations lifted risk appetite. While optimism around ceasefire developments is encouraging and markets may continue to move higher if a concrete agreement materializes, the situation remains unresolved and somewhat uncertain.

Markets have largely been driven by headlines, with repeated swings in response to ceasefire-related developments, highlighting the distinction between diplomatic progress and a finalized agreement. This underscores the need for investors to focus on building a resilient and balanced portfolio rather than reacting solely to shifting ceasefire optimism.

ETF Strategies for a More Balanced Portfolio

Below, we have highlighted ETF strategies that could be suitable for investors taking a cautiously optimistic approach to evolving ceasefire developments.

Growth for Upside, Value for Stability: A Mix of Both

Increasing exposure to both value and growth ETFs can help investors build a more balanced portfolio amid an uncertain, headline-driven market environment. Growth ETFs are typically well-positioned to benefit when investor risk appetite improves and markets trend higher, while value ETFs can provide diversification and a measure of downside resilience during periods of volatility.

This combination offers dual benefits. Value ETFs can help cushion portfolios during market pullbacks, while growth ETFs allow investors to capitalize on strong upward market trends. Together, they create a more diversified and resilient investment strategy, capturing the best of both funds.

For growth exposure, investors may consider Vanguard Growth ETF VUG, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF IWF and iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF IVW.

On the value side, Vanguard Value ETF VTV, iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF IWD and iShares S&P 500 Value ETF IVE could be appealing options.

Equal-Weighted ETFs

Equal-weight ETFs can be an attractive option for investors seeking broader market participation. These funds offer sector-level diversification by assigning equal weight to each constituent stock, regardless of market capitalization, reducing concentration risks. This makes them a relevant choice for investors seeking diversified and balanced exposure.

If market sentiment continues to improve and the rally broadens beyond the largest stocks, equal-weight strategies could be well-positioned to benefit from wider market participation. The S&P 500 Equal Weight Index has gained 9.22% year to date and 0.44% in June so far.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF RSP, ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF EQL and Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF EQWL are some good options.

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Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (VTV): ETF Research Reports

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP): ETF Research Reports

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF): ETF Research Reports

Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF (EQWL): ETF Research Reports

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD): ETF Research Reports

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE): ETF Research Reports

Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (VUG): ETF Research Reports

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW): ETF Research Reports

ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF (EQL): ETF Research Reports

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.