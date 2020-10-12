ETFs in Focus on AMD-Xilinx Deal Talks

The semiconductor space has been buzzing with rumors that Advanced Micro Devices AMD is in talks to buy field-programmable chipmaker Xilinx XLNX for as much as $30 billion, according to the Wall Street Journal. The companies may agree on a deal as early as this week.



AMD has been growing quickly on both the CPU and GPU fronts. The stock has nearly doubled so far this year with the valuation of more than $100 billion. The acquisition of XLNX will expand AMD into field-programmable gate arrays, or FPGAs, the lightning fast chips used in wireless communications (including 5G), military communications, radar, data centers and industries such as automotive and aerospace. Notably, XLNX has also been witnessing huge growth since the coronavirus pandemic as the demand for its FPGAs chips surged due to work-from-home trends.



The potential deal will also bolster AMD’s position against rivals such as Intel INTC, which has made its move into FPGAs in 2015 with the $17 billion buyout of Altera.



The rumored AMD-XLNX transaction would be second mega-merger deal of this year, following Nvidia’s NVDA proposed purchase of the U.K.-based chip designer Arm Ltd for $40 billion and the third major semiconductor deal of the year (read: Nvidia's Buyout of Designer Arm Put These ETFs in Focus).

Market Impact

Following the deal rumors, shares of XLNX gained 14.1% in Oct 9 trading session while AMD fell nearly 4%. The news has put the spotlight on some ETFs, which could be the best ways for investors to tap the opportunity arising from the AMD-XLNX deal talks. Investors should keep a close eye on the movement of these ETFs over the coming weeks.



Esoterica NextG Economy ETF WUGI



This is an actively managed ETF that will invest in the U.S. and non-U.S. equity securities of companies that are meaningfully participating in a digital economy enabled by fifth generation digital cellular network (5G) technology. It holds 35 securities in its basket with AMD taking the top spot at 8.6% share. The fund charges 75 basis points (bps) in annual fees and has gathered $11.7 million in its asset base since its debut in late March. It trades in average daily volume of 8,000 shares.



VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF ESPO



This fund offers exposure to global companies involved in video game development, e-sports and related hardware and software by tracking the MVIS Global Video Gaming and eSports Index. Holding 25 stocks in its basket, AMD takes the third spot with 7.1% share. U.S. firms account for one-third of the portfolio, while Japan and China round off the next two spots with double-digit allocation each. The fund has gathered $519.3 million in its asset base while trading in average daily volume of 197,000 shares. It charges 55 bps in annual fees from investors.



Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF PSI



This fund tracks the Dynamic Semiconductor Intellidex Index, holding 31 securities in its basket with AMD taking 4.7% of assets. It has AUM of $267.3 million and sees moderate average daily volume of 25,000 shares. The ETF charges 58 bps in annual fees and has a Zacks ETF Rank #1 (Strong Buy) with a High risk outlook (read: 5 Reasons to Buy Semiconductor ETFs).



VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF SMH



This ETF has AUM of $2.7 billion and average daily volume of about 2.6 million shares. The fund provides exposure to 25 global semiconductor securities by tracking the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 Index. AMD occupies the eighth spot with 4.8% of the assets. While the U.S. firms dominate the fund’s holdings with 76.8% the assets, Taiwan (11%), the Netherlands (9.3%) and Switzerland (3%) take the top four slots in terms of country exposure. The fund has an expense ratio of 0.35%. It has a Zacks ETF Rank #1 with a High risk outlook.



TrueShares Technology, AI and Deep Learning ETF LRNZ



It is an actively managed fund that targets companies with leading-edge artificial intelligence, machine learning, or deep learning technology platforms, algorithms, or applications that is believed to provide distinct competitive advantages in an industry historically characterized by a winner-take-all consolidation behavior. It holds 22 stocks in its basket with AMD making up for ninth position at 4.5% share. LRNZ has also newly debuted in the space and has amassed $15.6 million in its asset base since its debut in early March. It trades in average daily volume of 8,000 shares and charges 68 bps in fees per year (read: 5 COVID-19 Beneficiary Stocks at All-Time High: ETFs to Buy).

