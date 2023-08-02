ETFs in Focus as Eurozone GDP Bounces Back Amid Falling Inflation

After a prolonged period of stagnation, the eurozone's economy has shown signs of revival, recording a 0.3% expansion in the second quarter of 2023 and beating the market estimate of 0.2%. This growth comes hand in hand with a decline in inflation rates.

Financial markets responded positively to the news, but analysts caution that the European Central Bank (ECB) may take further action to control inflation, potentially affecting investment strategies in the region.

WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund HEDJ, iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF HEWG, iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF EWN and iShares MSCI Poland ETF EPOL are some of the ETFs that have gained decently past week (as of Jul 31, 2023).

Economic Growth and Revised GDP Data

The latest figures reveal an unexpected recovery in the eurozone's economy, suggesting that a previously anticipated recession has been narrowly avoided. Revised GDP data indicates that the earlier estimates of economic contraction in the last quarter of 2022 and the first quarter of 2023 were incorrect. The revised figures show 0% growth in Q1 of 2023 instead of a contraction.

France and Ireland proved to be relative bright spots during the second quarter, with France posting a GDP growth rate of 0.5% and Ireland showing impressive expansion of 3.3%. On the other hand, Germany's GDP remained stagnant, failing to register any growth during the same period. Spain exhibited modest growth of 0.4%.

Market Reaction and Resilience

The positive economic indicators have sparked optimism in financial markets, with Germany's stock market reaching an all-time high and Italy's FTSE MIB hitting fresh 15-year highs. Despite this, analysts warn that the ECB may seize this opportunity to implement further interest rate hikes, potentially impacting investors' decisions.

ECB's Monetary Policy and Interest Rate Hikes

In response to inflationary pressures, the ECB has undertaken a series of interest rate increases, following a similar path to the US Federal Reserve and Bank of England. ECB Governor Christine Lagarde has suggested that additional rate increases are possible, emphasizing that the central bank will closely monitor economic data before making further policy decisions. This data-dependent approach could potentially impact investment strategies in the region.

Analyst Projections and Challenges Ahead

While the recent economic growth has been a positive development, experts remain cautious about the future outlook. The euro zone has been grappling with high inflation for the past year, prompting the European Central Bank to implement a series of consecutive rate hikes aimed at taming price pressures.

Claus Vistesen, the chief eurozone economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, predicts a likely interest rate hike in September despite the positive indicators. Pushpin Singh, a senior economist at CEBR, forecasts a modest expansion in eurozone GDP for the year, citing concerns about the ECB's response, as quoted on Gurdian.

Any Silver Lining?

Euro zone inflation fell slightly in July, providing some relief to policymakers. Headline inflation in the euro area dropped to 5.3% in July, down from 5.5% in June. While this decline is encouraging, it still remains significantly above the European Central Bank's target of 2% for the 20-member bloc.

(Disclaimer: This article has been written with the assistance of Generative AI. However, the author has reviewed, revised, supplemented, and rewritten parts of this content to ensure its originality and the precision of the incorporated information.)

Want key ETF info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, each week.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

iShares MSCI Poland ETF (EPOL): ETF Research Reports

WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity ETF (HEDJ): ETF Research Reports

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (HEWG): ETF Research Reports

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (EWN): ETF Research Reports

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.