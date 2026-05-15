ETFs to Follow Amid U.S.-China Summit

A high-stakes summit between Donald Trump and Xi Jinping in Beijing signaled a possible easing in U.S.-China tensions, boosting optimism around trade, technology and aviation ties.

The two leaders agreed to pursue a more “constructive” relationship focused on cooperation and “measured competition,” marking a shift from the intense friction seen in recent years over trade, chips, and Taiwan, per CNBC.

Trade, AI and Energy in Focus

The summit discussions centered heavily on trade and technology, as quoted on CNBC.

China reportedly signaled willingness to buy more U.S. agricultural products, energy and aircraft in exchange for avoiding further tariff escalation and export restrictions.

Technology was another major focus. Investors closely watched the presence of NVIDIA’s NVDA CEO Jensen Huang in Beijing, as access to advanced AI chips remains critical for Chinese firms competing in artificial intelligence (AI).

A Reuters report later said Washington cleared sales of Nvidia H200 AI chips to several major Chinese technology firms, including Alibaba, Tencent, ByteDance and JD.com, as quoted on CNBC.

The two sides also discussed keeping the Strait of Hormuz open to maintain global energy flows. China additionally expressed interest in purchasing more U.S. oil, per a CNBC article.

Boeing Deal Draws Attention

Trump also said China agreed to purchase 200 Boeing aircraft during the visit, per NDTV.

The announcement followed reports that Boeing had been negotiating a large aircraft order with China’s biggest airlines ahead of the summit.

Taiwan Remains the Key Flashpoint

Xi reserved his strongest comments for Taiwan, calling it the “most important issue” in U.S.-China relations and warning that mishandling the issue could complicate the matter.

ETFs That Could Benefit

Tech & Internet ETFs

These funds may gain if chip restrictions ease and AI investment accelerates. Chian tech ETFs like KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF KWEB should win ahead.

Broad-based China ETFs

iShares MSCI China ETF MCHI should also benefit from the whole scenario.

Semiconductor & AI ETFs

Potential Nvidia chip exports to China could support semiconductor demand. ETFs like VanEck Semiconductor ETF SMH and Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF BOTZ should be winners.

Aerospace & Aviation ETFs

A major Boeing-China aircraft deal could lift aerospace exposure, though Noeing shares may suffer due to its inherent issues. Investors should have a focus on iShares U.S. Aerospace &. Defense ETF ITA. Boeing has about 9% weight to the fund.

Energy ETFs

Higher U.S. oil exports to China and stable Hormuz shipping routes may support as well as stabilize energy markets: United States Oil ETF USO and State Street Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF XLE should be followed closely.

Boost Your Portfolio with Our Top ETF Insights

Zacks' exclusive Fund Newsletter delivers actionable information, top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, straight to your inbox every week.

Don’t miss out on this valuable resource. It’s free!

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

State Street Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE): ETF Research Reports

United States Oil ETF (USO): ETF Research Reports

VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH): ETF Research Reports

iShares MSCI China ETF (MCHI): ETF Research Reports

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (ITA): ETF Research Reports

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB): ETF Research Reports

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (BOTZ): ETF Research Reports

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.