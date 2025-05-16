ETFs in Focus Post Walmart Q1 Earnings

Walmart WMT reported better-than-expected first-quarter fiscal 2026 results. The mega-retailer maintained its full-year outlook but warned of tariff-related price hikes later this month.

WMT shares are down 0.5%.



This has put ETFs with the highest allocation to the world's largest brick-and-mortar retailer. These include Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF FSTA, Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF VDC, Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund XLP, VanEck Vectors Retail ETF RTH and iShares Evolved U.S. Discretionary Spending ETF IEDI.

Walmart’s Earnings in Focus

Earnings per share were 61 cents, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 57 cents and improving 1.7% from the year-ago quarter. Revenues rose 2.5% year over year to $165.6 billion and topped the consensus mark of $165.59 billion. U.S. comparable sales rose 4.6% year over year.



Notably, e-commerce sales rose 22% globally, led by in-store pickup and delivery, as well as its advertising platform and online marketplace (see: all Consumer Staples ETFs here).



The mega-retailer issued revenue guidance for the second quarter of 2026 and reaffirmed its full-year outlook. It expects revenues to grow 3.5%-4.5% in the fiscal second quarter. For fiscal 2026, Walmart continues to expect revenues to grow 3%-4% to $674.5 billion and earnings per share in the range of $2.50-$2.60.



Below, we have shared details on the ETFs:



Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (FSTA)



Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF offers broad exposure to the consumer staples sector by tracking the MSCI USA IMI Consumer Staples Index and holds 104 stocks in its basket. Of these, Walmart takes the second spot with a 12.1% share. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has amassed $1.3 billion in its asset base. It's trading in a good volume of around 143,000 shares a day, on average. FSTA charges 8 bps in annual fees from investors and has a Zacks ETF Rank #3 (Hold) with a Medium risk outlook (read: 5 Sector ETFs That Beat the Market in April).



Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (VDC)



Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF also targets the broad consumer staples space by tracking the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index. It holds 103 stocks in its basket, with Walmart occupying the second position, with a 12.3% allocation. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF manages a $7.4 billion asset base and charges a fee of 9 bps per year. VDC trades in a good average volume of around 192,000 shares per day and has a Zacks ETF Rank #3 with a Medium risk outlook.



Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP)



Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund targets the broad consumer staples space and follows the Consumer Staples Select Sector Index. It holds about 38 securities in its basket, with Walmart taking the second spot at 9.9%. XLP has the largest allocation in consumer staples distribution & retail at 30.9%, while beverages, household products, and food products account for a double-digit allocation each. Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund is the most popular consumer staples ETF with AUM of $15.5 billion and an average daily volume of 12 million shares. XLP charges 8 bps in fees per year and has a Zacks ETF Rank #3 with a Medium risk outlook.



VanEck Vectors Retail ETF (RTH)



VanEck Vectors Retail ETF provides exposure to the 26 largest retail firms by tracking the MVIS US Listed Retail 25 Index, which measures the performance of the companies involved in retail distribution, wholesalers, online, direct mail and TV retailers, multi-line retailers, specialty retailers, and food and other staples retailers. Walmart takes the second spot with a 9.4% share. VanEck Vectors Retail ETF has amassed $244.3 million in its asset base and charges 35 bps in annual fees. It trades in a lower volume of 5,000 shares a day on average. VanEck Vectors Retail ETF has a Zacks ETF Rank #3 with a Medium risk outlook (read: 5 Sector ETFs to Make the Most of the U.S.-China Trade Deal).



iShares U.S. Consumer Focused ETF (IEDI)



iShares U.S. Consumer Focused ETF is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to U.S. companies with a focus on consumer spending and consumer goods. It holds 178 stocks in its basket, with Walmart occupying the fourth position at 8.6% share. iShares U.S. Consumer Focused ETF has accumulated $35 million in its asset base and charges 18 bps in fees per year. Volume is paltry for IEDI as it exchanges 4,000 shares a day, on average.

