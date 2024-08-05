ETFs in Focus as Buffett Cuts Apple Stake by Nearly 50%

In its second-quarter earnings report released recently, Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway disclosed a huge reduction in its stake in Apple AAPL. Previously holding 790 million shares, Berkshire now has 400 million shares, marking a nearly 50% decline. This move is notable given Warren Buffett's long-standing association with Apple shares.

Record Cash Pile Amid Selling Spree

Despite reducing its Apple holdings, Berkshire Hathaway reported a record cash pile of nearly $277 billion for the second quarter of 2024. This marks an increase from about $189 billion in cash and equivalents reported in the first quarter.

In addition to Apple, Berkshire Hathaway also reduced its stake in its second-largest position, Bank of America, to $41.1 billion. The conglomerate sold off $75.5 billion in stocks during the second quarter, further shaping its investment portfolio.

Inside Apple’s Latest Earnings Results

Apple reported robust third-quarter fiscal 2024 results, wherein it beat both earnings and revenue estimates. The iPhone manufacturer returned to revenue growth and pinned hopes on AI for iPhone upgrades.

The tech giant is set to launch a host of AI-theme initiatives heading into the release of its iPhone 16 later this fall. The next model, the iPhone 16, is expected to be equipped with an AI chip, which would spur iPhone upgrades in the coming months, helping the company re-emerge from a sales slowdown that has hit its China business hard (read: Apple Beats on Q3 Earnings, Pins Hopes on AI: ETFs to Buy).

What Probably Went Wrong?

Investors should note that Apple shares are lagging behind its other big tech peers due to its lack of dependence on artificial intelligence. And now, tech companies have been shelling out billions on AI initiatives have been showing lackluster results as investors are anticipating later-than-expected return on investment in AI. So, there has been an “AI fatigue” in Wall Street.

Probably sensing that, Buffett cut his stake in Apple. The Apple stock has a downbeat Value Score of “D.” Apple has an expected growth rate of 8.32% for this year versus the underlying Zacks industry Micro Computers’ growth rate of 19.80%.

For the next year, Apple is likely to record a 13.10% growth rate versus the industry growth rate of 20.20%. If you are worried about Buffett’s recent move and Apple’s weaker growth momentum, you might stay out of Apple stock.

Price Target

But then, Apple has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). Based on short-term price targets offered by 32 analysts, the average price target for Apple comes to $234.00. The forecasts range from a low of $180.00 to a high of $300.00. The average price target represents an increase of 7.16% from the last closing price of $218.36 recorded on Aug 1.

Hence, if you want to go by the bullish Zacks Rank, you might play Apple-heavy ETFs like Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund XLK, iShares Global Tech ETF IXN and iShares U.S. Technology ETF IYW. Since there still are uncertainties related to the success of Apple’s upcoming AI rollout, it is better to track the company with the ETF approach. The basket approach minimizes the company-specific concentration risks.





Want key ETF info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, each week.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Apple Inc. (AAPL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK): ETF Research Reports

iShares U.S. Technology ETF (IYW): ETF Research Reports

iShares Global Tech ETF (IXN): ETF Research Reports

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.