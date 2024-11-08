ETFs to Buy on NVIDIA's Historic Journey to $3.6 Trillion

NVIDIA NVDA achieved a historic milestone, becoming the first company to exceed $3.6 trillion in market capitalization. The success came amid a broader market rally driven by Donald Trump's election victory, which fueled hopes of tax cuts and reduced regulations under his leadership.



Due to its meteoric rise in market valuation, NVDA joined the 128-year-old blue-chip index, Dow Jones Industrial Average today, replacing chipmaker Intel (INTC). The reshuffle reflects a notable milestone, suggesting continued growth for the chipmaker. Most analysts believe NVIDIA will become far more valuable in the future due to its dominance in the billion-dollar AI chip market (read: NVIDIA to Join Dow Jones: ETFs to Tap).



Investors seeking to tap the incredible growth should buy ETFs that have the largest allocation to this AI chipmaker. These include T-REX 2X Long NVIDIA Daily Target ETF NVDX, Strive U.S. Semiconductor ETF SHOC, AXS Esoterica NextG Economy ETF WUGI, Grizzle Growth ETF DARP and VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF SMH.

Inside NVIDIA’s Incredible Growth Story

NVIDIA is the world leader in AI chip design and software, controlling between 80% and 95% of the market, according to Reuters. Its success is largely attributed to its leadership in developing advanced graphics processing units (GPUs), which are unmatched in producing processors that power artificial intelligence systems, including generative AI, the technology backing OpenAI’s ChatGPT that can create text, images and other media.



Major cloud service providers rely on NVIDIA’s GPUs to train and run AI applications. The company’s clients include around 20,000 start-ups, along with big names like Microsoft, Alphabet and Amazon.



CEO Jensen Huang expects the data center business to grow "quite significantly next year” and said the demand for its AI GPU called Blackwell is “insane.” It expects billions of dollars in revenues from the new product in the fourth quarter. The chipmaker is attempting to expand production, partnering with Foxconn to build the world's largest Blackwell production facility in Mexico. Analysts at Morgan Stanley project that Blackwell could bring in $10 billion in added revenues before the year-end.



NVIDIA’s next-generation GPU chip is expected to drive another round of massive growth. The AI chipmaker unveiled a high-powered version of its Blackwell chip — called the Blackwell Ultra — slated to release in 2025, followed by a new AI chip platform, Rubin, in 2026. The company will debut an Ultra version of Rubin in 2027 (read: NVIDIA Tops $3.5 Trillion: ETFs to Tap the Strength).



Many Wall Street analysts like Goldman Sachs and Bank of America recently raised their target price for NVIDIA, citing strong demand for AI.

Solid Estimates

NVIDIA’s revenues have more than doubled in each of the last five quarters but the streak is expected to end in the third quarter. However, its blistering revenue growth is expected to continue. The Zacks Consensus Estimate calls for 81.1% revenue growth for the fiscal third quarter and 62.5% for the fourth.



The chipmaker’s earnings are also growing at a steady rate, with projected growth of 85% for the fiscal third quarter and 50% for the fourth. NVIDIA’s earnings surprise history is good, as it delivered an earnings surprise of 12.70%, on average, in the last four quarters.

What Does NVDA’s Valuation Say?

NVIDIA is by far the biggest outperformer among the so-called “Magnificent Seven.” It is currently trading at a P/E ratio of 51.59 versus the Semiconductor - General industry average of 19.56. Despite its high valuation, investor confidence remains strong due to its clear leadership in AI hardware and software solutions. Further, the AI chipmaker’s earnings are growing faster than its share price (read: Pain or Gain Ahead of NVIDIA ETFs?).



Further, the stock is currently trading at a PEG ratio of 1.45, much lower than the industry average of 3.22. The lower the PEG ratio, the better the value, as investors would pay less for each unit of earnings.



NVIDIA currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and a Growth Score of A.

ETFs to Tap

T-REX 2X Long NVIDIA Daily Target ETF (NVDX) – NVIDIA exposure: 200%



Strive U.S. Semiconductor ETF (SHOC) – NVIDIA exposure: 26%



AXS Esoterica NextG Economy ETF (WUGI) – NVIDIA exposure: 25.1%



Grizzle Growth ETF (DARP) – NVIDIA exposure: 21.5%



VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (SMH) – NVIDIA exposure: 22.8%



