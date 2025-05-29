ETFs to Buy After NVIDIA's Q1 Earnings Miss, Record Revenues

NVIDIA NVDA reported mixed first-quarter fiscal 2026 results. Though the AI darling lagged earnings estimates, it reported record-breaking revenues, which topped estimates. NVIDIA shares jumped as much as 6% in after-hours trading.



Investors seeking to tap the company's growth could invest in ETFs having the largest allocation to the AI chipmaker. Strive U.S. Semiconductor ETF SHOC, VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF SMH, VanEck Fabless Semiconductor ETF SMHX, YieldMax Target 12 Semiconductor Option Income ETF SOXY and Columbia Select Technology ETF SEMI could be compelling options.

NVIDIA’s Q1 Earnings in Focus

The company’s earnings per share were 81 cents for the first quarter, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4 cents and up from 61 cents reported in the year-ago quarter. This marked an end to nine straight quarters of earnings beats. Revenues surged 69% year over year to a record $44.1 billion and beat the consensus mark of $42.70 billion.



The impressive performance was largely driven by a booming data center business. The blockbuster results were driven by incredible demand for NVIDIA's latest AI chips. Data Center revenues, which account for much of NVIDIA’s revenues, jumped 73% year over year to $39.1 billion (read:NVIDIA Reclaims $3 Trillion: ETFs to Bet On).



The gaming division also performed strongly, with revenues climbing 42% year over year to $3.8 billion. This growth was bolstered by the launch of the Nintendo Switch 2, which features NVIDIA’s chips and AI-powered DLSS technology supporting up to 4K gaming. NVIDIA’s graphics processing capabilities, historically focused on gaming, are now increasingly used in AI applications, highlighting the broadening utility of its technology.



NVIDIA’s automotive and robotics segment saw a 72% revenue increase, reaching $567 million. Growth in this area was driven by rising demand for self-driving car chips and robotics software, including a significant advance in humanoid robotics. The company introduced Isaac GR00T N1 — the world’s first open humanoid robot foundation model — and outlined plans to deepen its involvement in robotics development.



The demand for NVIDIA’s artificial intelligence (AI) chips, especially for large cloud providers and AI supercomputing, continues to surge. NVIDIA is building factories in the United States and working with its partners to produce AI supercomputers. NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang said, "Countries around the world are recognizing AI as essential infrastructure – just like electricity and the internet – and NVIDIA stands at the center of this profound transformation."



Its chief financial officer, Colette Kress, said that Microsoft has “deployed tens of thousands of Blackwell GPUs and is expected to ramp to hundreds of thousands” of the company’s GB200 product, due largely to its partnership with OpenAI.



NVIDIA is also accelerating its global expansion. It recently announced plans to build AI factories in the United States and Saudi Arabia and launched the Stargate UAE AI infrastructure cluster in Abu Dhabi. Furthermore, NVIDIA has expanded collaborations with major cloud providers, including Oracle, Google, and Microsoft. Its Blackwell-based cloud instances are now available on AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft Azure and Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (read: Stocks & ETFs to Benefit From Trump's Stargate Project).



Looking ahead to the second quarter of fiscal 2026, the graphics chipmaker expects revenues of $45 billion, plus or minus 2%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at $45.1 billion. This guidance includes an estimated $8 billion hit from H20 export restrictions, largely impacting sales to China. The AI darling has lost billions in revenues from Trump's ban on its chip exports to China. Despite this, NVIDIA remains confident in the ongoing global demand for its AI infrastructure.

ETFs to Buy

Strive U.S. Semiconductor ETF (SHOC)



Strive U.S. Semiconductor ETF seeks broad market exposure to the U.S. semiconductor sector. It follows the Bloomberg US Listed Semiconductors Select Total Return Index and holds 32 stocks in its basket, with NVIDIA accounting for the top firm at 22.9%. Strive U.S. Semiconductor ETF has an AUM of $81.8 million and charges 40 bps in annual fees. It trades in a volume of 10,000 shares per day on average and sports a Zacks ETF Rank #1 (Strong Buy).



VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (SMH)



VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF offers exposure to companies involved in semiconductor production and equipment. It follows the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 Index, which tracks the most liquid companies in the industry based on market capitalization and trading volume. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF holds 26 stocks in its basket, with NVIDIA occupying the top position at 21.1%. It has managed assets worth $22 billion and charges 35 bps in annual fees and expenses. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF trades in an average daily volume of 6 million shares and flaunts a Zacks ETF Rank #1.



VanEck Fabless Semiconductor ETF (SMHX)



VanEck Fabless Semiconductor ETF offers exposure to companies involved in semiconductor production and is classified as a fabless. It follows the MarketVector US Listed Fabless Semiconductor Index and holds 23 stocks in its basket. NVIDIA takes the top spot at 20.6% share. SMHX, which debuted in the space in late August, has accumulated $47.8 million in its asset base. VanEck Fabless Semiconductor ETF charges 35 bps in annual fees and trades in a volume of 40,000 shares. It flaunts a Zacks ETF Rank #1.



YieldMax Target 12 Semiconductor Option Income ETF (SOXY)



YieldMax Target 12 Semiconductor Option Income ETF is an actively managed ETF that seeks a target annual income level of 12% and capital appreciation via direct investments in a select portfolio of semiconductor companies. NVIDIA occupies the top position in the portfolio with a 19.5% share. YieldMax Target 12 Semiconductor Option Income ETF debuted in December and has gathered $6 million in its asset base. It charges 99 bps in annual fees and trades in an average daily volume of 3,000 shares.



Columbia Select Technology ETF (SEMI)



Columbia Select Technology ETF is an actively managed ETF that focuses on semiconductor and semiconductor-related businesses that may be poised to benefit from technology innovation and disruption. It follows the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Index and holds 35 stocks in its basket, with NVIDIA occupying the second position at 17.2%. Columbia Select Technology ETF has amassed $37.3 million in its asset base and trades in an average daily volume of 4,000 shares. It charges 75 bps in fees per year.

