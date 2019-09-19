ETFs and ETPs Listed in US Suffered Net Outflows of $3.36 Billion in August 2019

LONDON — September 19, 2019 — ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm covering trends in the global ETF/ETP ecosystem, reported today that ETFs and ETPs listed in US suffered net outflows of US$3.36 billion in August, bringing year-to-date net inflows to US$146.41 billion. Assets invested in the US ETF/ETP industry have decreased by 1.6%, from US$4.02 trillion at the end of July, to US$3.96 trillion, according to ETFGI's August 2019 US ETF and ETP industry landscape insights report, an annual paid-for research subscription service. (All dollar values in USD unless otherwise noted.)

Highlights

Assets invested in the US ETF/ETP industry stood at $3.96 Trillion.

Asset invested in the US ETF/ETP industry decreased 1.6% in August.

August 2019, ETFs/ETPs listed in US suffered $3.36 Bn in net outflows.

“The S&P 500® slid 1.6% during August, which can be partially attributed to both the growing tensions stemming from the US/China trade talks, or lack thereof, and the sentiment placed on the inverted US yield curve. From an International standpoint, the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. BMI declined 2.5%, with the biggest decline coming out of Hong Kong (-8.0%), driven by recent protests. The S&P Emerging BMI fell 4.5% during the month, with only one riser, Egypt, up 10.5%.” According to Deborah Fuhr, managing partner, founder and owner of ETFGI.

Growth in US ETF and ETP assets as of the end of August 2019

At the end of August 2019, the US ETF/ETP industry had 2,284 ETFs/ETPs, from 150 providers listed on 3 exchanges.

In August 2019, ETFs/ETPs suffered net outflows of $3.36 Bn. Equity ETFs/ETPs listed in US suffered the largest net outflows of $22.23 Bn in August, bringing YTD net inflows for 2019 to $42.69 Bn, considerably less than the $109.44 Bn in net inflows Equity products had attracted for the corresponding period to August 2018. Fixed Income ETFs/ETPs listed in US attracted net inflows of $10.86 Bn in August, bringing YTD net inflows for 2019 to $83.96 Bn, substantially more than the $51.50 Bn in net inflows for the corresponding period to August 2018. Commodity ETFs/ETPs gathered $4.07 Bn, bringing the YTD net inflows to $6.56 Bn for 2019, which is significantly greater than the $3.55 Mn in net outflows for the corresponding period to August 2018.

Substantial inflows can be attributed to the top 20 ETF's by net new assets, which collectively gathered $22.86 Bn in August, the iShares Core S&P 500 ETF gathered $2.52 Bn alone.



Top 20 ETFs by net new assets August 2019: US

The top 10 ETPs by net new assets collectively gathered $4.39 Bn in August. The SPDR Gold Shares gathered $2.66 Bn alone.

Top 10 ETPs by net new assets August 2019:US

Investors have tended to invest in Various Fixed Income US Exposure and Gold ETFs and ETPs.

Please contact deborah.fuhr@etfgi.com if you have any questions, suggestions or would like to discuss subscribing to any of ETFGI’s research or consulting services. ETFGI is a leading independent research and consultancy firm covering trends in the global ETF/ETP ecosystem, based in London, England. Deborah Fuhr, Managing Partner, Founder, ETFGI website www.etfgi.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.