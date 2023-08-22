ETFis Series Trust I - InfraCap MLP ETF 1.25x Shares (AMZA) Declares $0.24 Dividend

ETFis Series Trust I - InfraCap MLP ETF 1.25x Shares said on August 18, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.24 per share ($2.88 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.24 per share.

Shareholders of record as of August 22, 2023 will receive the payment on August 29, 2023.

At the current share price of $33.82 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 8.52%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 11.06%, the lowest has been 4.02%, and the highest has been 32.00%. The standard deviation of yields is 5.16 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 0.49 standard deviations below the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.01%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 42 funds or institutions reporting positions in ETFis Series Trust I - InfraCap MLP ETF 1.25x Shares. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 7.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMZA is 0.15%, an increase of 20.23%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 40.54% to 987K shares. The put/call ratio of AMZA is 0.41, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Susquehanna International Group, Llp holds 212K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 39K shares, representing an increase of 81.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMZA by 465.26% over the last quarter.

Equitable Holdings holds 132K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 129K shares, representing an increase of 2.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMZA by 15.24% over the last quarter.

Arete Wealth Advisors holds 122K shares.

Golden Green holds 106K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 127K shares, representing a decrease of 19.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMZA by 19.18% over the last quarter.

GWM Advisors holds 61K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 63K shares, representing a decrease of 1.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMZA by 7.35% over the last quarter.

Additional reading:

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.