ETFis Series Trust I - InfraCap MLP ETF 1.25x Shares (AMZA) Declares $0.24 Dividend

ETFis Series Trust I - InfraCap MLP ETF 1.25x Shares said on June 16, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.24 per share ($2.88 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.24 per share.

Shareholders of record as of June 21, 2023 will receive the payment on June 28, 2023.

At the current share price of $33.42 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 8.62%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 10.83%, the lowest has been 3.96%, and the highest has been 32.00%. The standard deviation of yields is 5.33 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.41 standard deviations below the historical average.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 40 funds or institutions reporting positions in ETFis Series Trust I - InfraCap MLP ETF 1.25x Shares. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 4.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMZA is 0.13%, a decrease of 30.02%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 13.39% to 703K shares. The put/call ratio of AMZA is 0.25, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Equitable Holdings holds 129K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 116K shares, representing an increase of 9.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMZA by 13.81% over the last quarter.

Golden Green holds 127K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 231K shares, representing a decrease of 82.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMZA by 62,393.28% over the last quarter.

GWM Advisors holds 63K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 45K shares, representing an increase of 28.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMZA by 34.02% over the last quarter.

LPL Financial holds 62K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 49K shares, representing an increase of 20.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMZA by 14.84% over the last quarter.

Infrastructure Capital Advisors holds 48K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 48K shares, representing a decrease of 1.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMZA by 26.52% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.