ETFGI Reports US ETFs Industry Gathered $59.05 Billion in Net Inflows in November 2022

LONDON — December 16, 2022 — ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm covering trends in the global ETFs/ETPs ecosystem, reported today that the US ETFs industry gathered US$59.05 billion of net inflows during November, bringing year-to-date net inflows to US$561.77 billion. During the month, assets invested in US ETF/ETP industry increased by 5.9%, from US$6.33 trillion at the end of October to US$6.71 trillion in November 2022, according to ETFGI's November 2022 US ETFs and ETPs industry landscape insights report, the monthly report which is part of an annual paid-for research subscription service. (All dollar values in USD unless otherwise noted.)

Highlights

Net inflows of $59.05 Bn in November 2022.

YTD net inflows of $561.77 Bn in 2022 are the 2nd highest on record, after YTD net inflows of $803.40 Bn in 2021.

7 th month of consecutive net inflows.

Assets of $6.71 Tn invested in ETFs and ETPs listed in US at the end of November 2022.

Assets decreased 7.0% YTD in 2022, going from $7.21 Tn at end of 2021 to $6.71 Tn.

“The S&P 500 increased by 5.59 % in November but is down 13.10% YTD in 2022. Developed markets excluding the US increased by 10.63% in November but are down 15.67% YTD in 2022. Hong Kong (up 24.17%) and Netherlands (up 17.45%) saw the largest increases amongst the developed markets in November. Emerging markets increased by 13.26% during November but are down 16.86% YTD in 2022. China (up 27.38%) and Turkey (up 24.58%) saw the largest increases amongst emerging markets in November.” According to Deborah Fuhr, managing partner, founder and owner of ETFGI.

The US ETFs industry had 3,077 products, assets of US$6.706 Tn, from 270 providers listed on 3 exchanges at the end of November.

During November, ETFs/ETPs gathered net inflows of $59.05 Bn. Equity ETFs/ETPs gathered net inflows of $24.31 Bn during November, bringing YTD net inflows to $283.81 Bn, lower than the $511.01 Bn in net inflows equity products had attracted at this point in 2021. Fixed income ETFs/ETPs had net inflows of $24.85 Bn during November, bringing net inflows for the year through November 2022 to $172.78 Bn, higher than the $154.10 Bn in net inflows fixed income products had attracted YTD in 2021. Commodities ETFs/ETPs reported net outflows of $1.22 Bn during November, bringing YTD net outflows to $6.11 Bn, less than the $9.17 Bn in net outflows commodities products had reported year to date in 2021. Active ETFs/ETPs attracted net inflows of $10.46 Bn over the month, gathering YTD net inflows of $86.35 Bn, lower than the $96.42 Bn in net inflows active products had reported YTD in 2021.

Substantial inflows can be attributed to the top 20 ETFs by net new assets, which collectively gathered $33.20 Bn during November. Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ US) gathered $4.09 Bn, the largest individual net inflow.

The top 10 ETPs by net assets collectively gathered $1.15 Bn during November. United States Oil Fund LP (USO US) gathered $304.78 Mn, the largest individual net inflow.

Investors have tended to invest in Fixed Income ETFs/ETPs during November.

