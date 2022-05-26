ETFGI Reports Thematic ETFs Listed Globally Gathered Net Inflows of $7.16 Billion During April 2022

LONDON — May 26, 2022 — ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm covering trends in the global ETFs/ETPs ecosystem, reported today that Thematic ETFs listed globally gathered net inflows of US$7.16 billion during April, bringing year to date net inflows to US$38.62 billion. Total assets invested in Thematic ETFs and ETPs have decreased by 6.8% from US$450 billion at the end of March 2022 to US$419 billion, according to ETFGI’s April 2022 ETF and ETP Thematic industry landscape insights report, an annual paid-for research subscription service. (All dollar values in USD unless otherwise noted.)

Highlights

Assets of $419 Bn invested in Thematic ETFs and ETPs listed globally at the end of April 2022.

Assets decreased by 3.8% YTD in 2022, going from $436 Bn at end of 2021, to $419 Bn.

Net inflows of $7.16 Bn during April 2022.

YTD net inflows of $38.62 Bn are 2nd highest after YTD net inflows in 2021 of $49.29 Bn.

$69.55 Bn in net inflows gathered in the past 12 months.

29th month of consecutive net inflows

“The S&P 500 decreased by 8.72% in April and is down by 12.92% in the first 4 months of 2022. Developed markets excluding the US decreased by 6.71% in April. Emerging markets decreased by 5.40% during April and were down by 11.56% in the first 4 months of 2022. Among the emerging markets the weakest markets were Poland (down 17.01%) and Peru (down 15.32%), whilst Turkey (up 7.44%) and Saudi Arabia (up 4.99%) gained the most.” According to Deborah Fuhr, managing partner, founder and owner of ETFGI.

Global Thematic ETF and ETP asset growth as at end of April 2022

Since the launch of the first Thematic ETF in 2001, the iShares North American Natural Resources ETF, the number and diversity of products have increased steadily. During April, 38 new Thematic ETFs/ETPs were launched.

Globally there are 1,271 Thematic ETFs with 2,494 listing, assets of $419 Bn, from 252 providers listed on 51 exchanges in 41 countries at the end of April 2022.



Substantial inflows can be attributed to the top 20 ETFs/ETPs by net new assets, which collectively gathered $5.06 Bn during April. iShares Physical Gold ETC - Acc (SGLN LN) gathered $723.50 Mn, the largest individual net inflow.

Top 20 Thematic ETFs/ETPs by net new assets April 2022

