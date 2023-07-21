ETFGI Reports Thematic ETFs Listed Globally Gathered Net Inflows of $6.62B During June

LONDON — July 21, 2023 — ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm covering trends in the global ETFs ecosystem, reported today that Thematic ETFs listed globally gathered net inflows of US$6.62 Bn during June, bringing year to date net inflows to US$19.11 billion. Total assets invested in Thematic ETFs have increased by 18.3% YTD in 2023, going from $221 Bn at end of 2022 to $261 Bn, according to ETFGI’s June 2023 ETF and ETP Thematic industry landscape insights report, an annual paid-for research subscription service. (All dollar values in USD unless otherwise noted.)

Highlights

Thematic ETFs listed globally gathered net inflows of $6.62 Bn during June.

YTD net inflows of $19.11 Bn are the fourth highest on record, while the highest recorded YTD net inflows were $60.58 Bn for 2021, followed by YTD net inflows of $21.44 Bn for 2022 and YTD net inflows of $17.52 Bn for 2020.

9 th month of consecutive net inflows.

Assets of $261 Bn invested in Thematic ETFs and ETPs listed globally at the end of June 2023.

Assets increased by 18.3% YTD in 2023, going from $221 Bn at end of 2022 to $261 Bn

“The S&P 500 increased by 6.61% in June and is up 16.89% year-to-date in 2023. Developed markets excluding the US increased 4.46% in June and are up 11.07% YTD in 2023. Korea (up 2.23%) and Israel (up 1.51%) saw the largest increases amongst the developed markets in June. Emerging markets increased by 4.33% during June and are up 4.64% YTD in 2023. Pakistan (up 8.61%) and Turkey (up 5.85%) saw the largest increases amongst emerging markets in June.” According to Deborah Fuhr, managing partner, founder, and owner of ETFGI.

Since the launch of the first Thematic ETFs in 2001, the iShares North American Natural Resources ETF, the number and diversity of products have increased steadily. At the end of June 2023, there were 1,449 thematic ETFs listed globally, with 2,843 listings, assets of $261 Bn, from 263 providers listed on 49 exchanges in 37 countries. During June, 31 new Thematic ETFs were listed.

Substantial inflows can be attributed to the top 20 ETFs/ETPs by net new assets, which collectively gathered

$6.67 Bn during June. iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF (USCL US) gathered $2.17 Bn, the largest individual net inflow.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.