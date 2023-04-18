ETFGI Reports the Global ETFs Industry Gathered Net Inflows of $65.16B During March

LONDON —April 18, 2023 — ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm covering trends in the global ETFs ecosystem, reported today the global ETFs industry gathered US$65.16 billion in net inflows in March 2023, bringing year to date net inflows to US$145.02 Bn. During March 2023, assets invested in the global ETFs industry increased by 2.8%, from US$9.60 trillion at the end of February to US$9.86 trillion, according to ETFGI's March 2023 global ETFs and ETPs industry landscape insights report, the monthly report which is part of an annual paid-for research subscription service. (All dollar values in USD unless otherwise noted)

Highlights

Global ETFs industry gathered net inflows of $65.16 Bn during March .

YTD net inflows of $145.02 Bn are the fourth highest on record, after YTD net inflows of $360.71 Bn in 2021, YTD net inflows of $305.81 n in 2022, and YTD net inflows of $197.20 Bn in 2017.

46 th month of consecutive net inflows.

Assets of $9.86 Tn invested in global ETFs industry at the end of March.

Assets increased 6.5% YTD in 2023, going from $9.26 Tn at end of 2022 to $9.86 Tn.

“The S&P 500 increased by 3.67 % in March and is up by 7.50% YTD in 2023. Developed markets excluding the US increased by 2.19% in March and are up 7.77% YTD in 2023. Denmark (up 7.10%) and Korea (up 5.16%) saw the best performance amongst the developed markets in March. Emerging markets increased by 2.16% during March and were up 2.90% YTD in 2023. Saudi Arabia (up 5.63%) and Peru (up 3.85%) saw the best performance amongst emerging markets in March.” According to Deborah Fuhr, managing partner, founder and owner of ETFGI.

The Global ETFs industry had 11,239 products, with 23,088 listings, assets of $9.864 trilionn, from 671 providers listed on 81 exchanges in 63 countries at the end of March.

During March, ETFs gathered net inflows of $65.16 Bn. Equity ETFs reported net inflows of $13.90 Bn during March, bringing YTD net inflows to $34.36 Bn, significantly lower than the $211.39 Bn in net inflows YTD in 2022. Fixed income ETFs gathered net inflows of $37.34 Bn during March, bringing YTD net inflows to $69.96 Bn, higher than the $29.13 Bn in net inflows YTD 2022. Commodities ETFs/ETPs reported net inflows of $2.08 Bn during March, bringing YTD net inflows to $3.05 Bn, significantly lower than the $19.59 Bn in net inflows YTD in 2022. Active ETFs attracted net inflows of $8.03 Bn during the month, gathering YTD net inflows of $11.27 Bn, lower than the $36.19 Bn in net inflows YTD in 2022.

Substantial inflows can be attributed to the top 20 ETFs by net new assets, which collectively gathered $50.22 Bn during March. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL US) gathered $7.33 Bn, the largest individual net inflow.

The top 10 ETPs by net new assets collectively gathered $3.27 Bn over March. iShares Physical Gold ETC - Acc (SGLN LN) gathered $1.10 Bn, the largest individual net inflow.

Investors have tended to invest in Fixed Income ETFs/ETPs during March.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.