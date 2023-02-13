ETFGI Reports the Global ETFs Industry Gathered Net Inflows of $30.96 Billion in January 2023

LONDON —February 13, 2023 — ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm covering trends in the global ETFs ecosystem, reported today that the global ETFs industry gathered net inflows of US$30.96 billion during January. During January, assets invested the global ETFs industry increased by 5.9%, from US$9.26 trillion at the end of December to US$9.81 trillion, according to ETFGI's January 2023 preliminary global ETFs and ETPs industry landscape insights report, the monthly report which is part of an annual paid-for research subscription service. (All dollar values in USD unless otherwise noted)

Global ETFs industry gathered net inflows of $30.96 Bn during January.

44 th month of consecutive net inflows.

Assets of $9.81 trillion invested in the global ETFs industry at the end of January.

“The S&P 500 increased by 6.28 % in January. Developed markets excluding the US increased by 8.27% in January. Italy (up 14.52%) and the Netherlands (up 14.47%) saw the largest increases amongst the developed markets in January. Emerging markets increased by 6.66% during January. Mexico (up 16.53%) and Czech Republic (up 16.46%) saw the largest increases amongst emerging markets in January.” According to Deborah Fuhr, managing partner, founder and owner of ETFGI.

The Global ETFs industry had 11,164 products, with 22,959 listings, assets of US$9.81 trillion, from 672 providers on listed on 81 exchanges in 63 countries at the end of January.

During January, the global ETFs industry gathered net inflows of $30.96 Bn. Equity ETFs/ETPs gathered net inflows of $23.11 Bn during January, lower than the $62.47 Bn in net inflows equity products attracted in January 2022. Fixed income ETFs/ETPs reported net inflows of $23.36 Bn during January, significantly higher than the $4.12 Bn in net outflows reported in January 2022. Commodities ETFs/ETPs reported net inflows of $330 Mn during January, lower than the $3.79 Bn in net inflows commodities products reported in January 2022. Active ETFs/ETPs attracted net inflows of $10.49 Bn during January, which is more than the $8.20 Bn in net inflows active products reported in January 2021.

Substantial inflows can be attributed to the top 20 ETFs ranked by net inflows, which collectively gathered $40.00 Bn during January. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG US) gathered $3.63 Bn, the largest individual net inflow.

The top 10 ETPs by net new assets collectively gathered $3.54 Bn over January. WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil - Acc (BRNT LN) gathered $806 Mn, the largest individual net inflow.

Investors have tended to invest in Fixed Income ETFs/ETPs during January.

