ETFGI Reports the Global ETFs Industry Gathered $31.42 Billion in Net Inflows in April 2022

LONDON —May 11, 2022 — ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm covering trends in the global ETFs/ETPs ecosystem, reported today that the global ETFs industry gathered US$31.42 billion in net inflows in April, bringing year-to-date net inflows to US$337.11 billion. During April 2022, assets invested in the global ETFs industry decreased by 7.4%, going from US$10.09 trillion at the end of March to US$9.34 trillion, according to ETFGI's April 2022 global ETFs and ETPs industry landscape insights report, the monthly report which is part of an annual paid-for research subscription service. (All dollar values in USD unless otherwise noted.)

Highlights

Assets of $9.34 Tn invested inglobal ETFs industry at the end of April.

Assets decreased 9.0% YTD in 2022, going from $10.27 Tn at end of 2021 to $9.34 Tn.

Global ETFs industry gathered $31.42 Bn in net inflows in April

YTD net inflows of $337.11 Bn are the second highest on record, after YTD net inflows in 2021 of

$464.60 Bn.

$1.16 Tn in net inflows gathered in the past 12 months.

35 th month of consecutive net inflows.

Equity ETFs and ETPs listed globally saw $1.75 Bn net outflows in April 2022.

“The S&P 500 decreased by 8.72% in April and is down by 12.92% in the first 4 months of 2022. Developed markets excluding the US decreased by 6.71% in April. Emerging markets decreased by 5.40% during April and were down by 11.56% in the first 4 months of 2022. Among the emerging markets the weakest markets were Poland (down 17.01%) and Peru (down 15.32%), whilst Turkey (up 7.44%) and Saudi Arabia (up 4.99%) gained the most.” According to Deborah Fuhr, managing partner, founder and owner of ETFGI.

The Global ETFs industry had 10,286 products, with 21,122 listings, assets of $9.34 Tn, from 630 providers listed on 80 exchanges in 63 countries at the end of April 2022.

During April, ETFs/ETPs gathered net inflows of $31.42 Bn. Equity ETFs/ETPs suffered net outflows of $1.75 Bn over April, bringing YTD net inflows to $209.00 Bn, lower than the $328.42 Bn in net inflows equity products had attracted at this point in 2021. Fixed income ETFs/ETPs had net inflows of $16.94 Bn during April, bringing net inflows for the year through April 2022 to $46.73 Bn, lower than the $72.65 Bn in net inflows fixed income products had attracted by the end of April 2021. Commodities ETFs/ETPs reported net inflows of $2.42 Bn during April, bringing YTD net inflows to $22.01 Bn, higher than the $7.43 Bn in net outflows commodities products had reported year to date in 2021. Active ETFs/ETPs attracted net inflows of $10.44 Bn over the month, gathering net inflows for the year of $43.41 Bn, lower than the $62.13 Bn in net inflows active products had reported in the first four months of 2021.

Substantial inflows can be attributed to the top 20 ETFs by net new assets, which collectively gathered $33.39 Bn during April. UBS ETFs plc - MSCI ACWI SF UCITS ETF (hedged to USD) A-acc (ACWIU SW) gathered $4.16 Bn, the largest individual net inflow.

The top 10 ETPs by net new assets collectively gathered $3.01 Bn over April. iShares Physical Gold ETC - Acc (SGLN LN) gathered $724 Mn, the largest individual net inflow.

Investors have tended to invest in Fixed Income ETFs/ETPs during April.



Contact deborah.fuhr@etfgi.com if you have any questions or comments on the press release or ETFGI events, research or consulting services.

