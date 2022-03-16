ETFGI Reports the Global ETFs Industry Gathered $105.88 Billion of Net Inflows in February 2022

LONDON —March 16, 2022 — ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm covering trends in the global ETFs and ETPs ecosystem, reported today the global ETFs industry gathered US$105.88 billion in net inflows in February 2022, bringing year to date net inflows to US$182.28 Bn. At the end of the month, assets invested in the global ETFs industry decreased by 0.5%, from US$9.87 Tn at the end of January, to US$9.82 Tn, according to ETFGI's February 2022 Global ETFs and ETPs industry landscape insights report, the monthly report which is part of an annual paid-for research subscription service. (All dollar values in USD unless otherwise noted.)

Highlights

Global ETFs industry gathered $105.88 billion of net inflows in February 2022

YTD net inflows of $182.28 Bn are the second highest on record, after YTD net inflows in 2021 of $224.33 Bn

$1.25 Tn in net inflows gathered in the past 12 months

33 rd month of consecutive net inflows

Assets of $9.82 Tn invested in the global ETFs industry at end of February 2022

Assets decreased 4.4% YTD in 2022, going from record $10.27 Tn at end of 2021 to $9.82 Tn

Equity ETFs and ETPs listed globally gathered $72.64 Bn net inflows in February 2022

“The S&P 500 decreased by 2.99% in February as the world watches the situation in the Ukraine unfold. Developed markets excluding the US, experienced a loss of 1.34% in February. Japan (down 0.59%) and Portugal (down 0.62%) experienced the smallest losses amongst the developed markets in February, while Austria suffered the largest loss of 10.92%. Emerging markets decreased by 3.43% during February. Peru (up 7.07%) and UAE (up 6.02%) gained the most while Russia (down 50.32 %) and Hungary (down 24.63 %) witnessed the largest declines. S&P Dow Jones announced the removal of all stocks domiciled and listed in Russia due to the country’s invasion of Ukraine.” According to Deborah Fuhr, managing partner, founder and owner of ETFGI.

Global ETF and ETP assets as of the end of February 2022

The Global ETFs industry had 10,100 products, with 20,472 listings, assets of $9.82 Tn, from 625 providers listed on 79 exchanges in 62 countries at the end of February 2022.

During February 2022, ETFs/ETPs gathered net inflows of $105.88 Bn. Equity ETFs/ETPs gathered net inflows of $72.64 Bn over February, bringing year to date net inflows to $134.51 Bn, lower than the $153.92 Bn in net inflows equity products had attracted at this point in 2021. Fixed income ETFs/ETPs had net inflows of $9.96 Bn during February, bringing net inflows for the year through February 2022 to $5.84 Bn, much lower than the $30.04 Bn in net inflows fixed income products had attracted by the end of February 2021. Commodities ETFs/ETPs reported net inflows of $4.71 Bn during February, bringing net inflows for the year through February 2022 to $8.51 Bn, significantly higher than the $772 Mn in net inflows commodities products had reported year to date in 2021. Active ETFs/ETPs attracted net inflows of $14.08 Bn over the month, gathering net inflows year to date of $22.85 Bn, lower than the $33.84 Bn in net inflows active products had reported in the first two months of 2021.

Substantial inflows can be attributed to the top 20 ETFs by net new assets, which collectively gathered $57.42 Bn during February. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO US) gathered $16.07 Bn, the largest individual net inflow.



Top 20 ETFs by net new inflows February 2022: Global

The top 10 ETPs by net new assets collectively gathered $3.70 Bn over February. SPDR Gold Shares (GLD US) gathered $711.05 Mn, the largest individual net inflow.



Top 10 ETPs by net new inflows February 2022: Global

Investors have tended to invest in Equity ETFs/ETPs during February.





Contact deborah.fuhr@etfgi.com if you have any questions or comments on the press release or ETFGI events, research or consulting services.

