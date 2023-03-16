ETFGI Reports the Global ETFs Industry Gathered $19.96 Billion of Net Inflows in February

LONDON — March 16, 2023 — ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm covering trends in the global ETFs ecosystem, reports the global ETFs gathered US$19.96 billion in net inflows during February bringing year to date net inflows to US$79.79 Billion. During February 2023, assets invested global ETFs industry decreased by 2.7%, from US$9.87 trillion at the end of January to US$9.60 trillion, according to ETFGI's February 2023 global ETFs and ETPs industry landscape insights report, the monthly report which is part of an annual paid-for research subscription service. (All dollar values in USD unless otherwise noted)

Highlights

Global ETFs industry gathered $19.96 billion of net inflows during February.

YTD net inflows of $79.79 billion are the sixth highest on record, while the highest recorded YTD net inflows are $224.30 billion in 2021 followed by YTD net inflows of $182.45 in 2022.

45 th month of consecutive net inflows.

Assets of $9.60 trillion invested in global ETFs industry at the end of February.

Assets increased 3.6% YTD in 2023, going from $9.26 trillion at end of 2022 to $9.60 trillion.

Equity ETFs and ETPs listed globally saw $1.47 billion in net outflows in February 2023.

“The S&P 500 decreased by 2.44 % in February but is up by 3.69% YTD in 2023. Developed markets excluding the US decreased by 2.59% in February but are up 5.47% YTD in 2023. Israel (down 6.97%) and Hong Kong (down 6.94%) saw the largest decreases amongst the developed markets in February. Emerging markets decreased by 5.57% during February but are up 0.72% YTD in 2023. Colombia (down 11.62%) and Thailand (down 9.38%) saw the largest decreases amongst emerging markets in February.” According to Deborah Fuhr, managing partner, founder and owner of ETFGI.

The global ETFs industry had 11,194 products, with 23,041 listings, assets of $9.596 trillion, from 672 providers listed on 81 exchanges in 63 countries at the end of February.

During February, ETFs gathered net inflows of $19.96 billion. Equity ETFs suffered net outflows of $1.47 billion during February, bringing YTD net inflows to $20.55 billion, significantly lower than the $135.25 billion in net inflows equity products had attracted YTD in 2022. Fixed income ETFs reported net inflows of $5.77 billion during February, bringing YTD net inflows to $32.62 billion, higher than the $5.78 billion in net inflows fixed income products had attracted YTD in 2022. Commodities ETFs/ETPs reported net inflows of $601 Mn during February, bringing YTD net inflows to $906 Mn, significantly lower than the $8.51 billion in net inflows commodities products reported YTD in 2022. Active ETFs attracted net inflows of $14.30 billion during the month, taking YTD net inflows to $24.92 billion, higher than the $22.31 billion in net inflows active products reported YTD in 2022.

Substantial inflows can be attributed to the top 20 ETFs by net new assets, which collectively gathered $29.14 billion during February. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV US) gathered $4.55 billion, the largest individual net inflow.

The top 10 ETPs by net new assets collectively gathered $2.51 Billion over February. WisdomTree Copper - Acc (COPA LN) gathered $837.05 Mn, the largest individual net inflow.

Investors have tended to invest in Active ETFs/ETPs during February.

