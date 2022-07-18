ETFGI Reports the ETFs Industry in the United States Gathered Net Inflows of 44.05 Billion US Dollars in June 2022

LONDON — July 18, 2022 — ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm covering trends in the global ETFs/ETPs ecosystem, reported today that ETFGI reports the ETFs industry in the United States gathered net inflows of 44.05 billion US dollars in June, bringing year-to-date net inflows to US$307.49 billion. During the month, assets invested in US ETF/ETP industry decreased by 6.6%, from US$6.62 trillion at the end of May to US$6.18 trillion, according to ETFGI's June 2022 US ETFs and ETPs industry landscape insights report, the monthly report which is part of an annual paid-for research subscription service. (All dollar values in USD unless otherwise noted.)

Highlights

Net inflows of $44.05 billion in June 2022.

Net inflows of $307.49 Bn are the second highest on record in H1 2022, after net inflows of

$472.18 Bn in H1 2021.

Assets of $6.18 Tn invested in ETFs and ETPs listed in US at the end of H1 2022.

Assets decreased 14.3% in H1 2022, going from $7.21 Tn at end of 2021 to $6.18 Tn.

$755.08 Bn in net inflows gathered in the past 12 months.

Equity ETFs and ETPs listed in the US gathered net inflows of $158.73 Bn in H1 2022 are the second highest on record after net inflows of $327.43 Bn in H1 2021.



“The S&P 500 decreased by 8.25% in June and are down by 19.96% in the first half of 2022. Developed markets excluding the US decreased by 9.94% in June and are down 20.09% in H1 2022. Luxembourg (down 20.27%) and Korea (down 17.54%) saw the largest decreases amongst the developed markets in June, while Hong Kong (up 1.40%) saw the largest increase. Emerging markets decreased by 5.19% during June and are down 16.12% in H1 2022. Colombia (down 24.12%) and Brazil (down 20.14%) saw the largest decreases amongst emerging markets in June, while China (up 6.53%) saw the largest increase.” According to Deborah Fuhr, managing partner, founder and owner of ETFGI.

Growth in US ETF and ETP assets as of the end of June 2022

At the end of June 2022, the US ETFs industry had 2,970 products, assets of $6.18 Tn, from 254 providers on 3 exchanges.

During June, ETFs/ETPs gathered net inflows of $44.05 Bn. Equity ETFs/ETPs gathered net inflows of $26.86 Bn over June, bringing YTD net inflows to $158.73 Bn, lower than the $327.43 Bn in net inflows equity products had attracted at this point in 2021. Fixed income ETFs/ETPs had net inflows of $5.38 Bn during June, bringing net inflows for the year through June 2022 to $66.03 Bn, lower than the $85.31 Bn in net inflows fixed income products had attracted by the end of June 2021. Commodities ETFs/ETPs reported net outflows of $2.22 Bn during June, bringing YTD net inflows to $10.08 Bn, higher than the $6.59 Bn in net outflows commodities products had reported year to date in 2021. Active ETFs/ETPs attracted net inflows of $10.47 Bn over the month, gathering net inflows for the year in the US of $53.67 Bn, lower than the $60.00 Bn in net inflows active products had reported by the end of June 2021.

Substantial inflows can be attributed to the top 20 ETFs by net new assets, which collectively gathered $42.49 Bn during June. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO US) gathered $6.91 Bn, the largest individual net inflow.

Top 20 ETFs by net new assets June 2022: US

The top 10 ETPs by net new assets collectively gathered $1.13 Bn during June ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Natural Gas (BOIL US) gathered $249.07 Mn, the largest individual net inflow.

Top 10 ETPs by net new assets June 2022: US

Investors have tended to invest in Equity ETFs/ETPs during June.

