ETFGI Reports the ETFs Industry in the United States Gathered Net Inflows of $35.54B in July 2022

LONDON — August 19, 2022 — ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm covering trends in the global ETFs ecosystem, reported today that ETFs industry in the United States gathered net inflows of US$35.54 billion during July, bringing year-to-date net inflows to US$343.03 billion. During the month, assets invested in the ETFs industry in the US increased by 6.9%, from US$6.18 trillion at the end of June to US$6.61 trillion, according to ETFGI's July 2022 US ETFs and ETPs industry landscape insights report, the monthly report which is part of an annual paid-for research subscription service. (All dollar values in USD unless otherwise noted.)

Highlights

Net inflows of $35.54 Bn in July 2022.

YTD net inflows of $343.03 Bn in 2022 are the second highest on record, after YTD net inflows of $523.89 Bn in 2021.

Assets invested in the ETFs industry in the US increased by 6.9% in July, going from $6.18 Tr at the end of June to $6.61 Tr.

“The S&P 500 increased by 9.22% in July but is down 12.58% YTD 2022. Developed markets excluding the US increased by 5.32% in July but are down 15.84% YTD 2022. Sweden (up 12.13%) and Netherlands (up 9.64%) saw the largest increases amongst the developed markets in July. Emerging markets decreased by 0.40% during July and are down 16.46% YTD in 2022. Pakistan (down 16.59%) and China (down 8.77%) saw the largest decreases amongst emerging markets in July, while Chile (up 12.24%) and India (up 9.14%) saw the largest increases.” According to Deborah Fuhr, managing partner, founder and owner of ETFGI.

The ETFs industry in the United States had 2,981 products, assets of $6.61 Tn, from 251 providers on 3 exchanges.

During July, ETFs/ETPs gathered net inflows of $35.54 Bn. Equity ETFs/ETPs gathered net inflows of $6.90 Bn during July, bringing YTD net inflows to $166.32 Bn, lower than the $360.22 Bn in net inflows equity products gathered at this point in 2021. Fixed income ETFs/ETPs gathered net inflows of $26.87 Bn during July, bringing YTD net inflows to $92.90 Bn, which is lower than the $100.87 Bn in net inflows fixed income products had attracted YTD in 2021. Commodities ETFs/ETPs reported net outflows of $5.89 Bn during July, bringing YTD net inflows to $4.19 Bn, higher than the $7.62 Bn in net outflows commodities products had reported year to date in 2021. Active ETFs/ETPs gathered net inflows of $4.39 Bn during the month, bringing YTD net inflows to $57.36 Bn, which is lower than the $63.91 Bn in net inflows active products had reported by the end of July 2021.

Substantial inflows can be attributed to the top 20 ETFs by net new assets, which collectively gathered $40.23 Bn during July. iShares US Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT US) gathered $4.77 Bn, the largest individual net inflow.

The top 10 ETPs by net new assets collectively gathered $1.84 Bn during July. ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures (UVXY US) gathered $695 Mn, the largest individual net inflow.

Investors have tended to invest in Fixed Income ETFs/ETPs during July.

