ETFGI Reports the ETFs Industry in the United States Gathered $43.18B During August 2022

Deborah Fuhr
LONDON — September 21, 2022 — ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm covering trends in the global ETFs ecosystem, reported today that the ETFS industry in the United States gathered net inflows of US$43.18 billion during August, bringing year-to-date net inflows to US$386.21 billion. During the month, assets invested in US ETFs industry decreased by 2.7%, from US$6.61 trillion at the end of July to US$6.43 trillion in August 2022, according to ETFGI's August 2022 US ETFs and ETPs industry landscape insights report, the monthly report which is part of an annual paid-for research subscription service. (All dollar values in USD unless otherwise noted.)

Highlights

  • ETFs industry in the United States gathered net inflows of $43.18 Bn in August 2022.
     
  • YTD net inflows of $386.21 Bn in 2022 are the 2nd highest, after YTD net inflows of $594.41 Bn in 2021.
  • 4th month of consecutive net inflows.
  • Assets of $6.43 Tn invested in ETFs and ETPs listed in US at the end of August 2022.
  • Assets decreased 10.8% YTD in 2022, going from $7.21 Tn at end of 2021 to $6.43 Tn.
  • Equity ETFs and ETPs listed in the US gathered YTD net inflows of $189.99 Bn, the third highest on record, after YTD net inflows of $412.41 Bn in 2021 and YTD net inflows of $200.36 Bn in 2017.

“The S&P 500 decreased by 4.08% in August and is down by 16.14% YTD in 2022. Developed markets excluding the US decreased by 4.39% in August and are down 19.53% YTD in 2022. Sweden (down 10.80%) and Netherlands (down 9.52%) saw the largest decreases amongst the developed markets in August. Emerging markets increased by 1.46% during August but are down 15.23% YTD in 2022. Turkey (up 19.47%) and Pakistan (up 15.39%) saw the largest increases amongst emerging markets in August, while Poland (down 10.78%) and Czech Republic (down 8.75%) saw the largest decreases.” According to Deborah Fuhr, managing partner, founder and owner of ETFGI.

The ETFs industry in the United States had 2,997 products, with 2,997 listings, assets of $6.429 trillion, from 255 providers listed on 3 exchanges as of the end of August.

During August, ETFs/ETPs gathered net inflows of $43.18 Bn. Equity ETFs/ETPs gathered net inflows of $23.66 Bn during August, bringing YTD net inflows to $189.99 Bn, lower than the $412.41 Bn in net inflows equity products had attracted at this point in 2021. Fixed income ETFs/ETPs had net inflows of $14.41 Bn during August, bringing YTD net inflows to $107.31 Bn, lower than the $117.56 Bn in net inflows fixed income products had attracted by the end of August 2021. Commodities ETFs/ETPs reported net outflows of $2.90 Bn during August, bringing YTD net inflows to $1.29 Bn, higher than the $9.66 Bn in net outflows commodities products had reported year to date in 2021. Active ETFs/ETPs attracted net inflows of $6.15 Bn during the month, gathering YTD net inflows of $63.51 Bn, lower than the $68.24 Bn in net inflows active products had reported by the end of August 2021.

Substantial inflows can be attributed to the top 20 ETFs by net new assets, which collectively gathered $34.74 Bn during August Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF US) gathered $3.65 Bn, the largest individual net inflow.

The top 10 ETPs by net assets collectively gathered $468.54 Mn during August. ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures (VIXY US) gathered $117.44 Mn, the largest individual net inflow.

Investors have tended to invest in Equity ETFs/ETPs during August.

