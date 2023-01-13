ETFGI Reports the ETFs Industry in the United States Gathered $607 Billion in Net Inflows in 2022

LONDON — January 13, 2023 — ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm covering trends in the global ETFs/ETPs ecosystem, reported today that the ETFs industry in the United States gathered net inflows of US$45.46 billion during December, bringing year-to-date net inflows to US$607.23 billion. During the month, assets invested in the ETFs industry in the US decreased by 3.0%, from US$6.71 trillion at the end of November to US$6.51 trillion in December 2022, according to ETFGI's December 2022 US ETFs and ETPs industry landscape insights report, the monthly report which is part of an annual paid-for research subscription service. (All dollar values in USD unless otherwise noted.)

Highlights

Assets of $6.51 Tn invested in ETFs industry in the United States at end of December 2022.

Assets decreased 9.8% YTD in 2022, going from $7.21 Tn at end of 2021 to $6.51 Tn at end of 2022.

Net inflows of $45.46 Bn in December 2022.

YTD net inflows of $607.23 Bn in 2022 are the second highest on record, after YTD net inflows of $919.78 Bn in 2021.

$607.23 Bn in net inflows gathered in the past 12 months.

8th month of consecutive net inflows.

Equity ETFs and ETPs listed in the US gathered YTD net inflows of $305.72 Bn, the third highest on record, after YTD net inflows of $641.66 Bn in 2021 and YTD net inflows of $331.35 Bn in 2017.

“The S&P 500 decreased by 5.76 % in December and was down 18.11% in 2022. Developed markets excluding the US decreased by 0.46% in December and were down 16.06% in 2022. Israel (down 6.05%) and US (down 17.45%) saw the largest decreases amongst the developed markets in December. Emerging markets decreased by 1.07% during December and were down 17.75% in 2022. Qatar (down 10.21%) and Peru (down 7%) saw the largest increases amongst emerging markets in December.” According to Deborah Fuhr, managing partner, founder and owner of ETFGI.

At the end of December 2022, the ETFs industry in the United States had 3,092 products, assets of $6.507 Tr, from 276 providers listed on 3 exchanges.

During December, ETFs/ETPs gathered net inflows of $45.46 Bn. Equity ETFs/ETPs gathered net inflows of $21.91 Bn during December, net inflows for 2022 were $305.72 Bn, lower than the $641.66 Bn in net inflows in 2021. Fixed income ETFs/ETPs attracted net inflows of $11.13 Bn during December, bringing net inflows for 2022 to $184.13Bn, higher than the $174.72 Bn in net inflows fixed income products had attracted in 2021. Commodities ETFs/ETPs reported net outflows of $1.08 Bn during December, bringing YTD net outflows to $7.18 Bn, less than the $11.35 Bn in net outflows commodities products had in 2021. Active ETFs/ETPs attracted net inflows of $11.87 Bn in December, and gathered net inflows of $98.00 Bn in 2022, lower than the $101.60 Bn in net inflows active products gathered in 2021.

Substantial inflows can be attributed to the top 20 ETFs by net new assets, which collectively gathered $28.38 Bn during December. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG US) gathered $2.78 Bn, the largest individual net inflow.

The top 10 ETPs by net assets collectively gathered $1.35 Bn duringDecember. SPDR Gold Shares (GLD US) gathered $567.97 Mn, the largest individual net inflow.

Investors have tended to invest in Equity ETFs/ETPs during December.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.