ETFGI Reports the ETFs Industry in Japan Gathered Net Inflows of $358 Million in January 2023

LONDON — February 14, 2023 — ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm covering trends in the global ETFs ecosystem, reported today that ETFs industry in Japan gathered net inflows of US$358 million during January. Assets invested in the ETFs industry in Japan increased by 5.1% from US$454 billion at the end of December to US$477 billion during January, according to ETFGI's January 2023 Japanese ETFs and ETPs industry landscape insights report, an annual paid-for research subscription service. (All dollar values in USD unless otherwise noted.)

Highlights

ETFs industry in Japan gathered net inflows of US$358 million in January

2 nd month of consecutive net inflows.

Assets invested in the ETFs industry in Japan increased by 5.1% to reach $477 Bn at end of January.

The Bank of Japan BofJ held $285 Bn in ETFs at the end of January.

“The S&P 500 increased by 6.28 % in January. Developed markets excluding the US increased by 8.27% in January. Italy (up 14.52%) and the Netherlands (up 14.47%) saw the largest increases amongst the developed markets in January. Emerging markets increased by 6.66% during January. Mexico (up 16.53%) and Czech Republic (up 16.46%) saw the largest increases amongst emerging markets in January.” According to Deborah Fuhr, managing partner, founder and owner of ETFGI.

ETFs industry in Japan had 273 products, with 306 listings, assets of $477 Bn, from 17 providers listed on 3 exchanges at the end of January.

Equity ETFs gathered net inflows of $1.17 Bn during January, higher than the $121 Mn in net inflows equity products reported in January 2022. Fixed income ETFs reported net outflows of $104 Mn during January, lower than the $264 Mn in net inflows fixed income products reported in January 2022. Commodities ETFs reported net outflows of $2 Mn during January, less than the $89 Mn in net outflows commodities products reported in January 2022.

At the end of January 2023, the Bank of Japan held ETFs assets of $285 Bn. During January 2023, the Bank of Japan did not purchase any ETF assets.

Substantial inflows can be attributed to the top 20 ETFs by net new assets, which collectively gathered $2.25 Bn during January. Daiwa ETF NIKKEI 225 (1320 JP) gathered $727 Mn, the largest individual net inflow.

Investors have tended to invest in Equity ETFs during January.

