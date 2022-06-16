ETFGI Reports the ETFs Industry in Europe Gathered Net Inflows of $1.87 Billion During May 2022

LONDON —June 16, 2022 — ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm covering trends in the global ETFs ecosystem, reported today that ETFs industry in Europe gathered net inflows of US$1.87 billion during May, bringing year-to-date net inflows to US$68.69 billion. During the month, assets invested in the European ETFs industry increased by 0.05%, from US$1.48 trillion at the end of April to US$1.48 trillion, according to ETFGI's May 2022 European ETFs and ETPs industry landscape insights report, the monthly report which is part of an annual paid-for research subscription service. (All dollar values in USD unless otherwise noted.)

Highlights

Assets of $1.48 Tn invested in ETFs industry in Europe at the end of May 2022.

Assets decreased 7.3% YTD in 2022, going from $1.60 Tn at end of 2021 to $1.48 Tn.

Net inflows of $1.87 Bn in May 2022.

YTD net inflows of $68.69 Bn are the 2nd highest, after YTD net inflows in 2021 of $95.19 Bn.

$167.14 Bn in net inflows gathered in the past 12 months.

26th month of consecutive net inflows.

“The S&P 500 was up 0.18% in May but is down 12.76% in the first 5 months of 2022, as inflation concerns along with Fed rate hikes weighed on markets. Developed markets excluding the US increased by 0.73% in May but is down 11.73% YTD. Portugal (up 7.05%) and Spain (up 4.67%) saw the largest increases amongst the developed markets in May. Emerging markets increased by 0.03% during May but are down 11.53% in YTD. Chile (up 19.75%) and Colombia (up 9.02%) saw the largest increases amongst emerging markets in May, while Hungary (down 13.81%) and Pakistan (down 10.51%) saw the largest declines.” According to Deborah Fuhr, managing partner, founder and owner of ETFGI.

Europe ETFs and ETPs asset growth as at the end of May 2022

The European ETFs industry had 2,720 products, assets of $1.48 Tn, from 91 providers listed on 29 exchanges in 24 countries at the end of May.

During May, the industry gathered net inflows of $1.87 Bn. Equity products gathered net inflows of $1.49 Bn during May, bringing YTD net inflows to $47.04 Bn, lower than the $72.67 Bn in net inflows gathered YTD in 2021. Fixed income products gathered net inflows of $1.74 Bn during May, bringing YTD net inflows to $13.04 Bn, lower than the $14.31 Bn in net inflows fixed income products had attracted by the end of May 2021. Commodities products reported net outflows of $1.39 Bn during May, bringing YTD net inflows to $7.65 Bn, higher than the $3.40 Bn in net inflows commodities products had reported YTD in 2021. Active products attracted net inflows of $38 Mn during the month, gathering YTD net inflows of $714 Mn, lower than the $2.88 Bn in net inflows active products had reported in the first five months of 2021.

Substantial inflows can be attributed to the top 20 ETFs by net new assets, which collectively gathered $10.44 Bn during May. iShares Core S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Acc (CSSPX SW) gathered $1.67 Bn, the largest individual net inflow.

Top 20 ETFs by net inflows in May 2022: Europe

The top 10 ETPs by net new assets collectively gathered $576 Mn during May. WisdomTree Core Physical Gold - Acc (WGLD LN) gathered $186 Mn the largest individual net inflow.

Top 10 ETPs by net inflows in May 2022: Europe

Investors have tended to invest in Fixed income ETFs and ETPs during May.



