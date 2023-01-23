ETFGI Reports the ETFs Industry in Europe Gathered $6.30 Billion in December 2022

LONDON —January 23, 2022 — ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm covering trends in the global ETFs/ETPs ecosystem, reported today that ETFs industry in Europe gathered net inflows of US$6.30 billion during December, bringing year-to-date net inflows to US$88.95 billion. During the month, assets invested in the European ETF/ETP industry decreased by 1.8% from US$1.44 trillion at the end of November to US$1.42 trillion, according to ETFGI's December 2022 European ETFs and ETPs industry landscape insights report, the monthly report which is part of an annual paid-for research subscription service. (All dollar values in USD unless otherwise noted.)



Highlights

ETFs industry in Europe gathered net inflows of $6.30 Bn in December.

2022 net inflows of $88.95 Bn are fifth highest on record, after $193.46 Bn in 2021, $125.18 in 2019, $119.95 in 2020 and $108.17 in 2017.

3rd month of net inflows.

Assets of $1.42 Tn invested in ETFs industry in Europe at end of December.

Assets decreased 11.3% YTD in 2022, going from $1.60 Tn at end of 2021 to $1.42 Tn.

“The S&P 500 was down 5.76 % in December and was down 18.11% for 2022. Developed markets excluding the US were down 0.46% in December and were down 16.06% in 2022. Israel (down 6.05%) and US (down 17.45%) saw the largest decreases amongst the developed markets in December. Emerging markets decreased by 1.07% during December and were down 17.75% in 2022. Qatar (down 10.21%) and Peru (down 7%) saw the largest increases amongst emerging markets in December.” According to Deborah Fuhr, managing partner, founder, and owner of ETFGI.

The European ETFs industry had 2,937 products, with 11,846 listings, assets of $1.42 Tn, from 95 providers listed on 29 exchanges in 25 countries at the end of December.

During December, ETFs/ETPs gathered net inflows to US$6.30 billion. Equity ETFs/ETPs gathered net inflows of

$3.88 Bn during December, bringing 2022 net inflows to $55.72 Bn, lower than the $136.19 Bn in net inflows equity products 2021. Fixed income ETFs/ETPs had net inflows of $2.96 Bn during December, bringing net inflows for 2022 to $34.14 Bn, lower than the $44.54 Bn in net inflows fixed income products had attracted in 2021. Commodities ETFs/ETPs reported net outflows of $662 Mn during December, bringing 2022 net outflows to $4.67 Bn, lower than the $3.05 Bn in net inflows commodities products had reported in 2021. Active ETFs/ETPs attracted net inflows of $245 Mn over the month, gathering net inflows for 2022 of $2.75 Bn, lower than the $5.40 Bn in net inflows active products reported in 2021.

Substantial inflows can be attributed to the top 20 ETFs by net new assets, which collectively gathered $8.23 Bn during December. iShares Core MSCI World UCITS ETF - Acc (IWDA LN) gathered $1.14 Bn, the largest individual net inflow.

The top 10 ETPs by net new assets collectively gathered $1.64 Bn during December. WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil - Acc (BRNT LN) gathered $1.01 Bn the largest individual net inflow.

Investors have tended to invest in Equity ETFs and ETPs during December.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.