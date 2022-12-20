ETFGI Reports the ETFs Industry in Europe Gathered $13.85 Billion in Net Inflows in November 2022

LONDON —December 20, 2022 — ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm covering trends in the global ETFs/ETPs ecosystem, reported today that the ETFs industry in Europe gathered US$13.85 billion in net inflows during November, bringing year-to-date net inflows to US$82.65 billion. During the month, assets invested in the European ETF/ETP industry increased by 9.3%, from US$1.32 trillion at the end of October to US$1.44 trillion, according to ETFGI's November 2022 European ETFs and ETPs industry landscape insights report, the monthly report which is part of an annual paid-for research subscription service. (All dollar values in USD unless otherwise noted.)

Highlights

ETFs industry in Europe gathered net inflows of $13.85 Bn in November.

YTD net inflows of $82.65 are the fifth highest on record.

2 nd consecutive month of net inflows.

Assets of $1.44 Tn invested in ETFs industry in Europe at the end of November

Assets decreased 9.7% YTD in 2022, going from $1.60 Tn at end of 2021 to $1.44 Tn.

“The S&P 500 increased by 5.59 % in November but is down 13.10% YTD in 2022. Developed markets excluding the US increased by 10.63% in November but are down 15.67% YTD in 2022. Hong Kong (up 24.17%) and Netherlands (up 17.45%) saw the largest increases amongst the developed markets in November. Emerging markets increased by 13.26% during November but are down 16.86% YTD in 2022. China (up 27.38%) and Turkey (up 24.58%) saw the largest increases amongst emerging markets in November.” According to Deborah Fuhr, managing partner, founder and owner of ETFGI.

The European ETFs industry had 2,930 products, with 11,950 listings, assets of $1.44 Tn, from 97 providers listed on 29 exchanges in 24 countries at the end of November.

During November, ETFs/ETPs gathered net inflows to US$13.85 billion. Equity ETFs/ETPs gathered net inflows of

$5.72 Bn during November, bringing YTD net inflows to $51.84 Bn, lower than the $130.56 Bn in net inflows equity products had attracted at this point in 2021. Fixed income ETFs/ETPs had net inflows of $8.21 Bn during November, bringing net inflows for the year through November 2022 to $31.18 Bn, lower than the $39.83 Bn in net inflows fixed income products had attracted by the end of November 2021. Commodities ETFs/ETPs reported net outflows of $360 Mn during November, bringing YTD net outflows to $4.01 Bn, lower than the $1.65 Bn in net inflows commodities products had reported year to date in 2021. Active ETFs/ETPs attracted net inflows of $118 Mn during the month, gathering net inflows for the year in Europe of $2.51 Bn, lower than the $5.47 Bn in net inflows active products had reported YTD in 2021.

Substantial inflows can be attributed to the top 20 ETFs by net new assets, which collectively gathered $10.46 Bn during November. UBS ETFs plc - MSCI ACWI SF UCITS ETF (hedged to USD) A-acc (ACWIU SW) gathered $2.52 Bn, the largest individual net inflow.

The top 10 ETPs by net new assets collectively gathered $453 Mn during November. WisdomTree Aluminium - Acc (ALUM LN) gathered $93.65 Mn the largest individual net inflow.

Investors have tended to invest in Fixed Income ETFs and ETPs during November.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.