ETFGI Reports the ETFs Industry in Canada Gathered Net Inflows of $1.52B in July 2022

LONDON — August 11, 2022 — ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm covering trends in the global ETFs/ETPs ecosystem, reported today that ETFs industry in Canada gathered net inflows of US$1.52 billion during July, bringing year-to-date net inflows to US$16.79 billion. During the month, Canadian ETF assets increased by 5.8%, from US$243 billion at the end of June to US$257 billion, according to ETFGI's July 2022 Canadian ETFs and ETPs industry landscape insights report, the monthly report which is part of an annual paid-for research subscription service. (All dollar values in USD unless otherwise noted.)

Highlights

Net inflows of $1.52 Bn in July 2022.

Net inflows of $16.79 Bn during 2022 are the third highest on record, after YTD net inflows of $28.60 Bn in 2021 and YTD net inflows of $21.71 Bn in 2020.

Assets of $257 Bn invested in ETFs listed in Canada at the end of July 2022.

Assets have decreased 5.7% YTD in 2022, going from $273 Bn at the end of 2021, to $257 Bn.

“The S&P 500 increased by 9.22% in July but is down 12.58% YTD 2022. Developed markets excluding the US increased by 5.32% in July but are down 15.84% YTD 2022. Sweden (up 12.13%) and Netherlands (up 9.64%) saw the largest increases amongst the developed markets in July. Emerging markets decreased by 0.40% during July and are down 16.46% YTD in 2022. Pakistan (down 16.59%) and China (down 8.77%) saw the largest decreases amongst emerging markets in July, while Chile (up 12.24%) and India (up 9.14%) saw the largest increases.” According to Deborah Fuhr, managing partner, founder and owner of ETFGI.

The Canadian ETF industry had 1,011 ETFs, with 1,277 listings, assets of $257 Bn, from 42 providers on 2 exchanges at the end of July 2022.

During July, ETFs gathered net inflows of $1.52 Bn. Equity ETFs suffered net outflows of $625 Mn during July, bringing net inflows for the year through July 2022 to $6.19 Bn, lower than the $13.00 Bn in net inflows equity products had attracted at this point in 2021. Fixed income ETFs gathered net inflows of $328 Mn during July, bringing net inflows for the year through July 2022 to $2.05 Bn, lower than the $3.37 Bn in net inflows fixed income products had attracted by the end of July 2021. Active ETFs attracted net inflows of $1.51 Bn over the month, gathering net inflows for the year in Canada of $8.01 Bn, slightly lower than the $8.14 Bn in net inflows active products had reported by the end of July 2021. Currency ETFs reported net inflows of $155 Mn during July, bringing net inflows for the year through July 2022 to $36 Mn, lower than the $3.12 Bn in net inflows currency products had reported year to date in 2021.

Substantial inflows can be attributed to the top 20 ETFs by net new assets, which collectively gathered $2.47 Bn during July. TD Canadian Long Term Federal Bond ETF (TCLB CN) gathered $313 Mn, the largest individual net inflow.

Investors have tended to invest in Active ETFs during July.

