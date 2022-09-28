ETFGI Reports the ETFs Industry in Canada Gathered Net Inflows of $1.28B in August 2022

LONDON — September 28, 2022 — ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm covering trends in the global ETFs/ETPs ecosystem, reported today that the ETFs industry in Canada gathered net inflows of US$1.28 billion in August, bringing year-to-date net inflows to US$18.07 billion. During the month, Canadian ETF assets decreased by 4.2%, from US$257 billion at the end of July to US$247 billion, according to ETFGI's August 2022 Canadian ETFs and ETPs industry landscape insights report, the monthly report which is part of an annual paid-for research subscription service. (All dollar values in USD unless otherwise noted.)

Highlights

Net inflows of $1.28 Bn in August 2022.

Year-to-date net inflows of $18.07 Bn in 2022 are the 3 rd highest on record, after YTD net inflows of $32.75 Bn in 2021 and YTD net inflows of $23.81 Bn in 2020.

2 nd month of consecutive net inflows.

Assets of $247 Bn invested in ETFs listed in Canada at the end of August 2022.

Assets have decreased 9.6 % YTD in 2022, going from $273 Bn at the end of 2021, to $247 Bn.

“The S&P 500 decreased by 4.08% in August and is down by 16.14% YTD in 2022. Developed markets excluding the US decreased by 4.39% in August and are down 19.53% YTD in 2022. Sweden (down 10.80%) and Netherlands (down 9.52%) saw the largest decreases amongst the developed markets in August. Emerging markets increased by 1.46% during August but are down 15.23% YTD in 2022. Turkey (up 19.47%) and Pakistan (up 15.39%) saw the largest increases amongst emerging markets in August, while Poland (down 10.78%) and Czech Republic (down 8.75%) saw the largest decreases.” According to Deborah Fuhr, managing partner, founder and owner of ETFGI.

At the end of August 2022, the ETFs industry in Canada ETF had 1,014 products, with 1,280 listings, assets of $247 Bn, from 42 providers listed on 2 exchanges.

During August, ETFs gathered net inflows of $1.28 Bn. Equity ETFs suffered net inflows of $605 Mn during August, bringing net inflows for the year through August 2022 to $6.80 Bn, lower than the $15.36 Bn in net inflows equity products had attracted at this point in 2021. Fixed income ETFs reported net inflows of $369 Mn during August, bringing net inflows for the year through August 2022 to $2.42 Bn, lower than the $4.0 Bn in net inflows fixed income products had attracted by the end of August 2021. Active ETFs attracted net inflows of $342 Mn over the month, gathering YTD net inflows of $8.36 Bn, lower than the $9.10 Bn in net inflows active products had reported by the end of August 2021. Currency ETFs reported net outflows of $114 Mn during August, bringing net outflows for the year through August 2022 to $79 Mn, lower than the $3.27 Bn in net inflows currency products had reported year to date in 2021.

Substantial inflows can be attributed to the top 20 ETFs by net new assets, which collectively gathered $1.85 Bn during August. iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index Fund (XIU CN) gathered $542 Mn, the largest individual net inflow.

Investors have tended to invest in Equity ETFs during August.

