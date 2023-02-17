ETFGI Reports the ETFs Industry in Canada Gathered Net Inflows of $66 Million US in January 2023

LONDON — February 17, 2023 — ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm covering trends in the global ETFs ecosystem, reported today that ETFs industry in Canada gathered net inflows of US$66 million during January. During the month, assets invested in the ETFs industry in Canada increased by 7.0%, from US$250 billion at the end of December to US$268 billion, according to ETFGI's January 2023 Canadian ETFs and ETPs industry landscape insights report, the monthly report which is part of an annual paid-for research subscription service. (All dollar values in USD unless otherwise noted.)

Highlights

ETFs industry in Canada gathered net inflows of $66 Mn in January.

7 th month of consecutive net inflows.

Assets of $268 Bn invested in ETFs industry in Canada at the end of January.

Assets have increased 7.0 % in January, going from $250 Bn at the end of 2022, to $268 Bn.

“The S&P 500 increased by 6.28 % in January. Developed markets excluding the US increased by 8.27% in January. Italy (up 14.52%) and the Netherlands (up 14.47%) saw the largest increases amongst the developed markets in January. Emerging markets increased by 6.66% during January. Mexico (up 16.53%) and Czech Republic (up 16.46%) saw the largest increases amongst emerging markets in January.” According to Deborah Fuhr, managing partner, founder and owner of ETFGI.

The ETFs industry in Canada had 1,062 products, with 1,349 listings, assets of listed $268 Bn, from 42 providers on 2 exchanges at the end of January.

During January, ETFs listed in Canada gathered net inflows of $66 Mn. Equity ETFs suffered net outflows of $537 Mn during January, while in January 2022 they gathered $3.49 Bn in net inflows. Fixed income ETFs reported net outflows of $416 Mn during January, while in January 2002 they gathered $68 Mn in net inflows. Active ETFs attracted net inflows of $845 Mn during the month, slightly lower than the $904 Mn in net inflows in January 2022.

Substantial inflows can be attributed to the top 20 ETFs by net new assets, which collectively gathered $2.34 Bn during January. CI High Interest Savings ETF (CSAV CN) gathered $390 Mn, the largest individual net inflow.

Investors have tended to invest in Active ETFs during January.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.