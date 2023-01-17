ETFGI Reports the ETFs Industry in Canada Gathered Net Inflows of $6.01 Billion in December 2022

LONDON — January 17, 2023 — ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm covering trends in the global ETFs/ETPs ecosystem, reported today that the ETFs industry in Canada gathered net inflows of US$6.01 billion during December, bringing year-to-date net inflows to US$30.85 billion. During the month, Canadian ETF assets decreased by 2.6%, from US$256 billion at the end of November to US$250 billion, according to ETFGI's December 2022 Canadian ETFs and ETPs industry landscape insights report, the monthly report which is part of an annual paid-for research subscription service. (All dollar values in USD unless otherwise noted.)

Highlights

The ETFs industry in Canada gathered net inflows of $6.01 Bn in December 2022.

2022 net inflows of $30.85 Bn are the third highest, after YTD net inflows of $31.59 Bn in 2020 and YTD net inflows of $46.55 Bn in 2021.

6 th month of net inflows.

Assets of $250 Bn invested in ETFs industry in Canada at the end of 2022.

Assets have decreased 8.3 % YTD in 2022, going from $273 Bn at the end of 2021, to $250 Bn.

“The S&P 500 was down 5.76 % in December and was down 18.11% for 2022. Developed markets excluding the US were down 0.46% in December and were down 16.06% in 2022. Israel (down 6.05%) and US (down 17.45%) saw the largest decreases amongst the developed markets in December. Emerging markets decreased by 1.07% during December and were down 17.75% in 2022. Qatar (down 10.21%) and Peru (down 7%) saw the largest increases amongst emerging markets in December.” According to Deborah Fuhr, managing partner, founder, and owner of ETFGI.

The Canadian ETFs industry had 1,052 products, with 1,331 listings, assets of $250 Bn, from 42 providers listed on 2 exchanges at the end of December.

During December, ETFs gathered net inflows of $6.01 Bn. Equity ETFs reported net inflows of $1.26 Mn during December, bringing net inflows for 2022 to $8.97 Bn, lower than the $21.82 Bn in net inflows equity products gathered in 2021. Fixed income ETFs attracted net inflows of $1.70 Bn during December, bringing net inflows for 2022 to $5.91 Bn, higher than the $5.68 Bn in net inflows fixed income products had in 2021. Active ETFs attracted net inflows of $3.00 Mn over the month, gathering net inflows of $15.41 Bn in 2022, slightly higher than the $13.30 Bn in net inflows active products had in 2021.

Substantial inflows can be attributed to the top 20 ETFs by net new assets, which collectively gathered $4.83 Bn during December. CI High Interest Savings ETF (CSAV CN) gathered $344 Mn, the largest individual net inflow.

Investors have tended to invest in Active ETFs during December.

