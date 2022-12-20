ETFGI Reports the ETFs Industry in Canada Gathered $3.34 Billion in Net Inflows in November 2022

LONDON — December 20, 2022 — ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm covering trends in the global ETFs/ETPs ecosystem, reported today that ETFs industry in Canada gathered net inflows of US$3.34 billion during November, bringing year-to-date net inflows to US$24.98 billion. During the month, assets invested in the ETFs industry in Canada increased by 7.4%, from US$239 billion at the end of October to US$257 billion, according to ETFGI's November 2022 Canadian ETFs and ETPs industry landscape insights report, the monthly report which is part of an annual paid-for research subscription service. (All dollar values in USD unless otherwise noted.)

Highlights

ETFs industry in Canada gathered $3.34 Bn in net inflows in November.

Net inflows of $24.98 Bn during 2022 are the third highest on record, after YTD net inflows of $42.57 Bn in 2021 and YTD net inflows of $28.22 Bn in 2020.

5 th consecutive month of net inflows.

Assets of $257 Bn invested in ETFs listed in Canada at the end of November 2022.

“The S&P 500 increased by 5.59 % in November but is down 13.10% YTD in 2022. Developed markets excluding the US increased by 10.63% in November but are down 15.67% YTD in 2022. Hong Kong (up 24.17%) and Netherlands (up 17.45%) saw the largest increases amongst the developed markets in November. Emerging markets increased by 13.26% during November but are down 16.86% YTD in 2022. China (up 27.38%) and Turkey (up 24.58%) saw the largest increases amongst emerging markets in November.” According to Deborah Fuhr, managing partner, founder and owner of ETFGI.

The ETFs industry in Canada had 1,051 products, with 1,331 listings, assets of $257 Bn, from 42 providers listed on 2 exchanges at the end of November.

During November, ETFs gathered net inflows of $3.34 Bn. Equity ETFs gathered net inflows of $861 Mn during November, bringing YTD net inflows to $7.71 Bn, lower than the $19.86 Bn in net inflows equity products had attracted at this point in 2021. Fixed income ETFs had net inflows of $1.74 Bn during November, bringing YTD net inflows to $4.21 Bn, lower than the $5.06 Bn in net inflows fixed income products had attracted by the end of November 2021. Active ETFs attracted net inflows of $664 Mn over the month, gathering net inflows for the year in Canada of $12.54 Bn, slightly higher than the $12.23 Bn in net inflows active products had reported by the end of November 2021. Currency ETFs reported net outflows of $25 Mn during November, bringing net outflows for the year through November 2022 to $169 Mn, lower than the $4.13 Bn in net inflows currency products had reported year to date in 2021.

Substantial inflows can be attributed to the top 20 ETFs by net new assets, which collectively gathered $3.13 Bn during November. CI High Interest Savings ETF (CSAV CN) gathered $344 Mn, the largest individual net inflow.

Investors have tended to invest in Active ETFs during November.

