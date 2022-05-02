ETFGI Reports the ETF Industry in Europe Gathered Net Inflows of $8.81 Billion During March 2022

LONDON —April 29, 2022 — ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm covering trends in the global ETFs/ETPs ecosystem, reported today that ETFs industry in Europe gathered net inflows of US$8.81 billion during March, bringing year-to-date net inflows to US$49.71 billion. During the month of March assets invested in the ETFs industry in Europe increased by 1.9%, from US$1.55 trillion at the end of February to US$1.58 trillion, according to ETFGI's March 2022 European ETFs and ETPs industry landscape insights report, the monthly report which is part of an annual paid-for research subscription service. (All dollar values in USD unless otherwise noted.)



Highlights

Assets of $1.58 Tn invested in ETFs industry in Europe at of Q1 are the second highest on record.

During March assets invested in the ETFs industry in Europe increased by 1.9%.

Assets decreased 1.2% during Q1 going from $1.60 Tn at end of 2021 to $1.58 Tn.

ETF industry in Europe gathered net inflows of $8.81 billion during March.

Q1 net inflows were $49.71 Bn lower, after YTD net inflows in 2021 of $59.29 Bn.

$184.06 Bn in net inflows gathered in the past 12 months.

24 th month of consecutive net inflows.

Equity ETFs and ETPs listed in Europe gathered $34.58 Bn in YTD net inflows 2022.

“The S&P 500 increased by 3.71% in March but is down 4.60% in Q1. Developed markets excluding the US, increased by 1.10% in March and are down 5.57% in Q1. Australia (up 10.46%) and Portugal (up 6.50%) experienced the largest increases amongst the developed markets in March. Emerging markets decreased by 2.27% during March and are down 6.52% YTD in 2022. Egypt (down 14.31%) and China (down 8.34%) witnessed the largest declines among emerging markets in March, whilst Brazil (up 14.51%) and Colombia (up 11.98%) gained the most.” According to Deborah Fuhr, managing partner, founder and owner of ETFGI.

Europe ETFs and ETPs asset growth as at the end of March 2022

The ETFs industry in Europe had 2,668 products, assets of $1.58 Tn, from 88 issuers, listed on 29 exchanges in 24 countries at the end of March.

During March, the ETFs industry Europe gathered net inflows of $8.81 Bn. Equity ETFs/ETPs gathered net inflows of $2.50 Bn over March, bringing Q1 net inflows to $34.58 Bn, lower than the $51.45 Bn in net inflows equity products attracted in Q1 2021. Fixed income ETFs/ETPs had net inflows of $3.20 Bn during March, bringing net inflows for Q1 to $6.85 Bn, higher than the $5.40 Bn in net inflows fixed income products Commodities ETFs/ETPs reported net inflows of $3.72 Bn during March, bringing Q1 net inflows to $7.61 Bn, higher than the $559 Mn in net inflows commodities products had reported in Q1 2021. Active ETFs/ETPs attracted net outflows of $199 Mn over the month, gathering net inflows in Q1 in Europe of $675 Bn, higher than the $547 Mn in net inflows active products had reported in Q1 2021.

Substantial inflows can be attributed to the top 20 ETFs by net new assets, which collectively gathered $11.92 Bn during March. iShares Core S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Acc (CSSPX SW) gathered $1.35 Bn, the largest individual net inflow.



Top 20 ETFs by net inflows in March 2022: Europe

The top 10 ETPs by net new assets collectively gathered $7.17 Bn during March. iShares Physical Gold ETC - Acc (SGLN LN) gathered $2.87 Bn the largest individual net inflow.

Top 10 ETPs by net inflows in March 2022: Europe

Investors have tended to invest in Commodities ETFs and ETPs during March.



Contact deborah.fuhr@etfgi.com if you have any questions or comments on the press release or ETFGI events, research or consulting services.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.