ETFGI Reports That Global ETFs Industry Gathered Net Inflows of $53.89B During August

LONDON — September 26, 2022 — ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm covering trends in the global ETFs/ETPs ecosystem, reported today that the global ETFs industry gathered net inflows of US$53.89 billion during August, bringing year-to-date net inflows to US$559.75 billion. During August 2022, assets invested global ETFs industry decreased by 2.9%, from US$9.37 trillion at the end of July to US$9.11 trillion, according to ETFGI's August 2022 global ETFs and ETPs industry landscape insights report, the monthly report which is part of an annual paid-for research subscription service. (All dollar values in USD unless otherwise noted.)

Highlights

Net inflows of $53.89 billion gathered during August.

YTD net inflows of $559.75 Bn are the 2nd highest on record, after YTD net inflows in 2021 of $833.88 Bn.

39th month of consecutive net inflows.

Assets of $9.11 Tn invested in ETFs/ETPS listed globally at the end of August 2022.

Assets have decreased by 11.3% YTD in 2022, going from $10.27 Tn at end of 2021 to $9.11 Tn.

“The S&P 500 decreased by 4.08% in August and is down by 16.14% YTD in 2022. Developed markets excluding the US decreased by 4.39% in August and are down 19.53% YTD in 2022. Sweden (down 10.80%) and Netherlands (down 9.52%) saw the largest decreases amongst the developed markets in August. Emerging markets increased by 1.46% during August but are down 15.23% YTD in 2022. Turkey (up 19.47%) and Pakistan (up 15.39%) saw the largest increases amongst emerging markets in August, while Poland (down 10.78%) and Czech Republic (down 8.75%) saw the largest decreases.” According to Deborah Fuhr, managing partner, founder and owner of ETFGI.

The global ETFs industry had 10,652 products, with 21,956 listings, assets of $9.11 Tn, from 648 providers listed on 79 exchanges in 63 countries at the end of August.

During August, ETFs/ETPs gathered net inflows of $53.89 Bn. Equity ETFs/ETPs gathered net inflows of $26.02 Bn during August, bringing YTD net inflows to $315.83 Bn, lower than the $580.69 Bn in net inflows equity products had attracted at this point in 2021. Fixed income ETFs/ETPs had net inflows of $21.79 Bn during August, bringing net inflows for the year through August 2022 to $138.39 Bn, lower than the $153.05 Bn in net inflows fixed income products had attracted by the end of August 2021. Commodities ETFs/ETPs reported net outflows of $4.61 Bn during August, bringing YTD net outflows to $1.64 Bn, higher than the $8.04 Bn in net outflows commodities products had reported year to date in 2021. Active ETFs/ETPs attracted net inflows of $8.61 Bn during the month, gathering YTD net inflows of $80.02 Bn, lower than the $95.98 Bn in net inflows active products had reported YTD in 2021.

Substantial inflows can be attributed to the top 20 ETFs by net new assets, which collectively gathered $38.09 Bn during August. Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF US) gathered $3.65 Bn, the largest individual net inflow.

The top 10 ETPs by net new assets collectively gathered $531 Mn over August. ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (VIXY US) gathered $117 Mn, the largest individual net inflow.

Investors have tended to invest in Equity ETFs/ETPs during August.

