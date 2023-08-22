ETFGI Reports That Assets Invested in the Global ETFs Industry Reached a Record of $10.86 Trillion at the End of July

LONDON — August 22, 2023 — ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm covering trends in the global ETFs ecosystem, reported today that assets invested in the global ETFs industry reached a record of US$10.86 trillion at the end of July. During July the global ETFs industry gathered US$87.16 billion in net inflows, bringing year to date net inflows to US$464.4 Bn. Assets invested in the global ETFs industry have increased 17.3% YTD in 2023, going from $9.26 trillion at end of 2022 to $10.86 trillion, according to ETFGI's July 2023 global ETFs and ETPs industry landscape insights report, the monthly report which is part of an annual paid-for research subscription service. (All dollar values in USD unless otherwise noted)

Highlights

Assets invested in the global ETFs industry reached a record of $10.86 Tn at the end of July.

Assets have increased 17.3% YTD in 2023, going from $9.26 Tn at end of 2022 to $10.86 Tn.

Net inflows of $87.16 Bn gathered during July.

YTD net inflows of $464.40 Bn are the third highest on record, after YTD net inflows of $739.16 Bn in 2021 and YTD net inflows of $504.75 Bn in 2022.

50th month of consecutive net inflows.

“The S&P 500 increased by 3.21% in July and is up 20.65% year-to-date in 2023. Developed markets excluding the US increased by 3.62% in July and are up 15.09% YTD in 2023. Norway (up 8.97%) and Israel (up 8.06%) saw the largest increases amongst the developed markets in July. Emerging markets increased by 6.15% during July and are up 11.08% YTD in 2023. Turkey (up 20.52%) and Pakistan (up 15.89%) saw the largest increases amongst emerging markets in July.” According to Deborah Fuhr, managing partner, founder, and owner of ETFGI.

At the end of July 2023, the Global ETFs industry had 11,475 products, with 23,355 listings, assets of $10.86 trillion, from 696 providers listed on 81 exchanges in 63 countries.

During July, ETFs gathered net inflows of $87.16 Bn. Equity ETFs reported net inflows of $50.75 Bn during July, bringing YTD net inflows to $212.92 Bn, significantly lower than the $289.13 Bn in net inflows YTD in 2022. Fixed income ETFs had net inflows of $25.7 Bn during July, bringing YTD net inflows to $167.68 Bn, higher than the $115.63 Bn in YTD net inflows in 2022. Commodities ETFs/ETPs reported net outflows of $3.26 Bn during July, bringing YTD net outflows to $3.53 Bn, significantly lower than the $2.97 Bn in net YTD in 2022. Active ETFs attracted net inflows of $15.26 Bn during the month, gathering YTD net inflows of $84.7 Bn, higher than the $72.12 Bn in net inflows YTD in 2022.

Substantial inflows can be attributed to the top 20 ETFs by net new assets, which collectively gathered $52.66 Bn during July. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV US) gathered $9.91 Bn, the largest individual net inflow.

The top 10 ETPs by net new assets collectively gathered $781.28 Mn over July. BTCetc – ETC Group Physical Bitcoin - Acc (BTCE GY) and WisdomTree Precious Metals – Acc (AIGP LN) each gathered $158.41 Mn, the largest individual net inflow.

Investors have tended to invest in Equity ETFs/ETPs during July.

