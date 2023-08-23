ETFGI Reports That Assets Invested in ETFs Industry in the United States Reached a Record of $7.6 Trillion at the End of July

LONDON — August 23, 2023 — ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm covering trends in the global ETFs ecosystem, reported today that assets invested in ETFs industry in the United States reached a record of US$7.6 trillion at the end of July. During July, the ETFs industry in the United States gathered net inflows of US$56.74 billion, bringing year-to-date net inflows to US$284.67 billion. Assets have increased 16.8% YTD in 2023, going from $6.51 trillion at end of 2022 to $7.6 trillion at the end of July, according to ETFGI's July 2023 US ETFs and ETPs industry landscape insights report, the monthly report which is part of an annual paid-for research subscription service. (All dollar values in USD unless otherwise noted.)

Highlights

Assets invested in the ETFs industry in the United States reached a record of $7.6 Tn at the end of July

Assets have increased 16.8% YTD in 2023, going from $6.51 Tn at end of 2022 to $7.6 Tn.

Net inflows of $56.74 Bn in July 2023.

YTD net inflows of $284.67 Bn are the third highest on record, while the highest recorded YTD net inflows are $523.89 Bn for 2021 and YTD net inflows of $343.03 Bn in 2022.

15th month of consecutive net inflows.

“The S&P 500 increased by 3.21% in July and is up 20.65% year-to-date in 2023. Developed markets excluding the US increased by 3.62% in July and are up 15.09% YTD in 2023. Norway (up 8.97%) and Israel (up 8.06%) saw the largest increases amongst the developed markets in July. Emerging markets increased by 6.15% during July and are up 11.08% YTD in 2023. Turkey (up 20.52%) and Pakistan (up 15.89%) saw the largest increases amongst emerging markets in July.” According to Deborah Fuhr, managing partner, founder, and owner of ETFGI.

At the end of July, the ETFs industry in the United States had 3,180 products, assets of $7.6 Tn, from 289 providers listed on 3 exchanges.

During July, ETFs gathered net inflows of $56.74 Bn. Equity ETFs gathered net inflows of $35.65 Bn during July, bringing YTD net inflows to $119.13 Bn, significantly lower than the $166.32 Bn in net inflows YTD in 2022. Fixed income ETFs reported net inflows of $12.52 Bn during July, bringing YTD net inflows to $102.28 Bn, higher than the $92.05 Bn in net inflows YTD in 2022. Commodities ETFs/ETPs reported net outflows of $1.58 Bn during July, bringing YTD net outflows to $1.61 Bn significantly lower than the $4.19 Bn in net inflows YTD in 2022. Active ETFs attracted net inflows of $11.32 Bn over the month, gathering net inflows for the year in the US of $62.77 Bn, higher than the $58.20 Bn in net inflows active products had reported YTD in 2022.

Substantial inflows can be attributed to the top 20 ETFs by net new assets, which collectively gathered $50.51 Bn during July. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV US) gathered $9.91 Bn, the largest individual net inflow.

The top 10 ETPs by net assets collectively gathered $462.16 Mn during July. ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Crude Oil (SCO US) gathered $158.41 Mn, the largest individual net inflow.

Investors have tended to invest in Equity ETFs/ETPs during July.



